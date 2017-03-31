Events for the week ahead: Celtic Highland Festival, Northwest Rodarama, Prairie House Museum Kids Day and more

Saturday
Come celebrate all things Celtic
Delve into bagpipes, Scottish and Irish bands, dance performances and more at the Celtic Highlands Festival at the Karshner Museum, 309 Fourth St. NE, Puyallup. The free festival will have family-friendly activities, crafts for kids and athletic sports to take in noon-5 p.m. Saturday. For information, call 360-483-9032.
Saturday — Sunday
Northwest Rodarama is the wheel deal
It's all about custom cars and hot rods in a family atmosphere at the annual Northwest Rodarama at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. The indoor car show features more than 200 customs, rods, imports, trucks and motorcycles. Hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $16, $13 military with ID, and $14 seniors and youths. Children 12 and younger are free. For information, see nwrodarama.com.
Wednesday
Praire House Museum holds Kids Day
The Prairie House Museum opens its doors for Kids Day. Learn about life at the turn of the century, tour the 1890s farmhouse and outbuilding, and kids can make butter, popcorn and see farm animals. Hours for the free event are 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at the museum, 812 E. 176th St., Spanaway. Call 253-565-6655 for information.
Tuesday
Bobby Seale, ex-Black Panther, to speak at university
In memory of the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination, join the University of Washington Tacoma for a program featuring Bobby Seale, founding chair and national organizer of the Black Panther Party. His presentation, “Chaos or Community: Where do we go from here?”, will encourage young people to get involved in politics and community organizing. It is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at W. Philip Hall, University of Washington Tacoma, 1918 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. It is free and open to the public. See bit.ly/sealeUWT for information.
Friday (March 31)
Downs gets down at Pantages
Enjoy an evening of traditional Mexican music, Latin American hip-hop, jazz, blues and klezmer when Grammy-winner Lila Downs comes to Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Her latest album, “Balas Y Chocolate” recently won a Latin Grammy Award. Her performance is at 7:30 p.m. Friday (March 31). Tickets are $29, $49, $69 and $85. Go to broadwaycenter.org for information.
Sunday — Tuesday
Don’t know any paleoanthropologists? Here’s your chance
Dive into the world of paleoanthropologist Lee Berger when he comes to Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle, as past of National Geographic Live. His talk, “The Mystery of Our Human Story,” will share the discovery of a massive collection of bones near Johannesburg, South Africa, and the experience of exploring and uncovering the treasure in the Rising Star cave system. See him at 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Tickets are $26-$46 available at seattlesymphony.org.
Thursday
Peppa Pig plays the Paramount
If you and the kids love the television series “Peppa Pig,” then make plans to see the action live show “Peppa Pig’s Big Splash” at the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. It is at 6 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $15-$55. See stgpresents.org for details.
Friday
Game of Thrones concert offers up serious fun
On a spectacular 3-D stage, the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience mixes music and visual effects for a dramatic show. It features a full orchestra and choir for an evening of big impact. It’s coming to KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle, for an 8 p.m. concert Friday (March 31). Tickets are $35.50-$95.50, available through Ticketmaster.
