The Beach Boys coming to Washington State Fair

God only knows where you’ll be Sept. 14 when The Beach Boys bring their hit-laden songbook to the Washington State Fair in Puyallup.
Original members Mike Love and Bruce Johnston will be leading the band, though Brian Wilson will not be.
Presale tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, with tickets available to the general public 10 a.m. Saturday. Ticket prices range from $30-$55 and include admission to the fair. They can be purchased at thefair.com, by calling 888-559-3247 or in person at the box office, 110 9th Ave. SW.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
