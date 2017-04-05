Entertainment

April 5, 2017 6:04 AM

The Force is strong with new DVD releases this week

By Rick Bentley

The Fresno Bee

This week’s new DVD releases are dominated by the latest film in the “Star Wars” universe.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”: 3.5 out of 4 stars. A task as big as building a Death Star fell to director Gareth Edwards to create the first of what is intended to be a series of standalone tales based on events in the “Star Wars” universe.

His contribution is “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” a fast-paced adventure that takes place just before events of “Star Wars: A New Hope.” If you ever wondered how Princess Leia got the plans to the Death Star and loaded them into R2-D2, this film fills in the backstory.

The film’s biggest flaw has to do with some special effects. In an effort not to spoil anything, all I can safely say is that an effect to allow a major character to return is so creepy it looks more suited for a Tim Burton movie. The decision to go with special effects instead of new casting was a major mistake.

In the end, the good work Edwards did outweighs the bad. He has mixed great action scenes with an interesting story to make a movie that is designed to be a one-shot adventure, but will still leave you wishing there could be more.

ALSO NEW ON DVD

“Youth in Oregon”: Family refuses to accept plans by a man to be euthanized.

“Paterson”: Bus driver (Adam Driver) takes poetic look at the world.

“Silver Skies”: Group of eccentric seniors work together to save their homes.

“Medium: The Complete Series”: TV drama based on the real-life story of research medium Allison Dubois.

“Heidi”: Anuk Steffen plays the Swiss mountain girl.

“The Bounce Back”: Opposites attract in this romantic comedy starring Shemar Moore.

“Three”: Criminal turns hospital into a battleground.

“We Don’t Belong Here”: Family must deal with a dark secret.

“Actor Martinez”: Novice actor hires crew to make indie film with him as the star.

“Legend of Bruce Lee: Volume Two”: Set features 10 episodes that follows Lee’s revolution in the world of martial arts.

“Cooking at the World’s End”: Documentary about the Grupo Nove, an association of Spanish chefs in Galicia.

“The Good Wife: The Complete Series”: Julianna Margulies stars in the legal drama.

“Best of Tim Conway”: Includes highlights of the comedian’s work on “The Carol Burnett Show.”

NEW ON DIGITAL HD

“Sleepless”: Undercover police officer is caught between mob and corrupt cops.

“Tunnel”: Car salesman fights for survival inside a collapsed tunnel.

“The Founder”: Michael Keaton stars in this look at the man who started McDonald’s.

“Split”: Man with multiple personalities kidnaps three young women.

“Teen Titans: The Judas Contract”: Young heroes must face Brother Blood in this animated tale.

“Generation Found”: A look at one community’s efforts to help deal with youth addiction.

Related content

Entertainment

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cello Loop: Gretchen Yanover electrifies classical music

View more video

Entertainment Videos