The Force is strong with new DVD releases this week

This week’s new DVD releases are dominated by the latest film in the “Star Wars” universe.
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”: 3.5 out of 4 stars. A task as big as building a Death Star fell to director Gareth Edwards to create the first of what is intended to be a series of standalone tales based on events in the “Star Wars” universe.
His contribution is “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” a fast-paced adventure that takes place just before events of “Star Wars: A New Hope.” If you ever wondered how Princess Leia got the plans to the Death Star and loaded them into R2-D2, this film fills in the backstory.
The film’s biggest flaw has to do with some special effects. In an effort not to spoil anything, all I can safely say is that an effect to allow a major character to return is so creepy it looks more suited for a Tim Burton movie. The decision to go with special effects instead of new casting was a major mistake.
In the end, the good work Edwards did outweighs the bad. He has mixed great action scenes with an interesting story to make a movie that is designed to be a one-shot adventure, but will still leave you wishing there could be more.
ALSO NEW ON DVD
“Youth in Oregon”: Family refuses to accept plans by a man to be euthanized.
“Paterson”: Bus driver (Adam Driver) takes poetic look at the world.
“Silver Skies”: Group of eccentric seniors work together to save their homes.
“Medium: The Complete Series”: TV drama based on the real-life story of research medium Allison Dubois.
“Heidi”: Anuk Steffen plays the Swiss mountain girl.
“The Bounce Back”: Opposites attract in this romantic comedy starring Shemar Moore.
“Three”: Criminal turns hospital into a battleground.
“We Don’t Belong Here”: Family must deal with a dark secret.
“Actor Martinez”: Novice actor hires crew to make indie film with him as the star.
“Legend of Bruce Lee: Volume Two”: Set features 10 episodes that follows Lee’s revolution in the world of martial arts.
“Cooking at the World’s End”: Documentary about the Grupo Nove, an association of Spanish chefs in Galicia.
“The Good Wife: The Complete Series”: Julianna Margulies stars in the legal drama.
“Best of Tim Conway”: Includes highlights of the comedian’s work on “The Carol Burnett Show.”
NEW ON DIGITAL HD
“Sleepless”: Undercover police officer is caught between mob and corrupt cops.
“Tunnel”: Car salesman fights for survival inside a collapsed tunnel.
“The Founder”: Michael Keaton stars in this look at the man who started McDonald’s.
“Split”: Man with multiple personalities kidnaps three young women.
“Teen Titans: The Judas Contract”: Young heroes must face Brother Blood in this animated tale.
“Generation Found”: A look at one community’s efforts to help deal with youth addiction.
Comments