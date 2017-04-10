’90s rap, R&B acts headed to Washington State Fair

The dream of the ’90s is alive in ... Puyallup?
The Washington State Fair will be welcoming Salt-N-Pepa, Vanilla Ice, Color Me Badd and Tone Loc on Sept. 15 as the “I Love the ’90s” tour comes to town.
Headlining the tour is Salt-N-Pepa, the first female rappers to receive a Grammy Award, are best known for their songs “Shoop” and “Push It.” The trio has four platinum albums on its resume.
Vanilla Ice became the first rapper with a No. 1 single with “Ice Ice Baby,” and had what was once the fastest-selling rap album of all time, “To The Extreme.”
R&B’s Color Me Badd had three top singles off their debut album, “C.M.B.,” which went platinum three times over. They are best known for the song “I Wanna Sex You Up.”
Rapper Tone Loc is known for “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina,” and his album “Loc-ed After Dark” was the second rap album to top the charts.
Presale tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, with tickets available to the general public 10 a.m. Saturday. Ticket prices, which range from $30-$55, include admission to the fair. They can be purchased at thefair.com, by calling 888-559-3247, or in person at the box office, 110 9th Ave. SW.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments