Things to do: Kenny G at Jazz Alley, Tacoma Weaver’s Guild, Alec Baldwin at Paramount Theatre and more

Thursday — Sunday
Kenny G 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle. $65. 206-441-9729, jazzalley.com
Friday
Tacoma Weavers’ Guild Monthly program “A Random Walk to Tapestry” with Liz Pulos. 10-11 a.m. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-564-4402, tacomaweaversguild.org
A Conversation With Alec Baldwin 7:30 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $75. stgpresents.org
Saturday
Point Defiance Beach Clean Up 9 a.m.-noon. Point Deifance Marina Complex, 5912 N. Waterfront Drive, Tacoma. metroparkstacoma.org
Oak Tree Park Volunteer Work Party 9 a.m.-noon. South 74th and Cedar streets, Tacoma. metroparkstacoma.org
Edible Gardens Workshop Series-Your Summer Vegetable Garden Explore the basics of successful vegetable gardening in the Pacific Northwest, from seed to table. 10 a.m.-noon. Metro Parks Tacoma, 4702 S. 19th St., Tacoma. Free. Registration required. 253-798-4133, piercecountywa.org/ediblegardens
manderson@thenewstribune.com
