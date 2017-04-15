Entertainment

April 15, 2017 6:57 AM

Things to do: Free pool time in Tacoma, fuschia sale, author event, egg hunts and more

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Saturday

April Pools Day Kids can learn how to be safe in the water, followed by open swim. 12:30 p.m. People Pool, 1602 Martin Luther King Way; 1 p.m. Eastside Pool, 3524 E. L St.; 1 p.m. Norpoint Pool, 4818 Nassau Ave. NE., Tacoma. Free. metroparkstacoma.org

Tahoma Fuchsia Society Annual Fuchsia Sale Come early for best selection of up to 300 fuchsias, because the sale ends if plants are sold out before noon. 9 a.m-noon. Disabled American Veterans, 1110 N. Stevens St., Tacoma,. 253-588-4541. facebook.com/tahomafuchsiasociety

Lauren Napier Book talk and reading, “All My Animals.” 2 p.m. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801

Farm Shed Wines-Easter Kegg Hunt For grownups. Wine and beer tasting, food. 1-5 p.m. Farm Shed Wines, 22808 Sumner Buckley Highway E., Buckley. $75. 844-437-9786, farmshedwines.com/easter-kegg-hunt

Easter Egg Hunt Eggs and candy for kids, coffee and cookies for big kids. 9 a.m.-noon Grace Baptist Church, 2507 N. Vassault St., Tacoma. Free, donations accepted. 253-752-6643, gracebaptisttacoma.org

manderson@thenewstribune.com

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Tacoma's Grand Cinema provides antidote to corporate movie viewing

Tacoma's Grand Cinema provides antidote to corporate movie viewing 2:17

Tacoma's Grand Cinema provides antidote to corporate movie viewing
Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 2:10

Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails
Cello Loop: Gretchen Yanover electrifies classical music 3:17

Cello Loop: Gretchen Yanover electrifies classical music

View More Video

Entertainment Videos