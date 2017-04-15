Things to do: Free pool time in Tacoma, fuschia sale, author event, egg hunts and more

Saturday
April Pools Day Kids can learn how to be safe in the water, followed by open swim. 12:30 p.m. People Pool, 1602 Martin Luther King Way; 1 p.m. Eastside Pool, 3524 E. L St.; 1 p.m. Norpoint Pool, 4818 Nassau Ave. NE., Tacoma. Free. metroparkstacoma.org
Tahoma Fuchsia Society Annual Fuchsia Sale Come early for best selection of up to 300 fuchsias, because the sale ends if plants are sold out before noon. 9 a.m-noon. Disabled American Veterans, 1110 N. Stevens St., Tacoma,. 253-588-4541. facebook.com/tahomafuchsiasociety
Lauren Napier Book talk and reading, “All My Animals.” 2 p.m. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801
Farm Shed Wines-Easter Kegg Hunt For grownups. Wine and beer tasting, food. 1-5 p.m. Farm Shed Wines, 22808 Sumner Buckley Highway E., Buckley. $75. 844-437-9786, farmshedwines.com/easter-kegg-hunt
Easter Egg Hunt Eggs and candy for kids, coffee and cookies for big kids. 9 a.m.-noon Grace Baptist Church, 2507 N. Vassault St., Tacoma. Free, donations accepted. 253-752-6643, gracebaptisttacoma.org
manderson@thenewstribune.com
Comments