Things to do: Author event with Rick Barot, environmental movies in Gig Harbor, local theater and more

Friday
Distinguished Writer Series with Rick Barot Followed by open mic. 7 p.m. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801
Environmental Movie Night “Illahee: Saving Puget Sound One Watershed at a Time” and “Burried in Sawdust for 50 Years.” 7 p.m. Harbor History Museum, 4121 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor. harborhistorymuseum.org
Friday-Saturday
2017 Senior Theatre Festival: “Proof” by David Auburn. 7:30 p.m. University of Puget Sound — Jones Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $6-$8. 253-879-3100, pugetsound.edu/calendar
Saturday
Washington Old Time Fiddlers Association Variety Show. 2 p.m. White River High School, 26928 120th St. E., Buckley. $7 admission, children 12 and under free. 253-926-8457
Family STEAM Day Design, build, tinker and learn as you explore the world of automobiles and its relation to science, technology, engineering, art and math. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. LeMay-America’s Car Museum, 2702 E. D St., Tacoma. Free with museum admission, $10-$18. 253-779-8490, americascarmuseum.org
manderson@thenewstribune.com
