Things to do: Live music, International Children’s Festival in Seattle and local theater

Sunday
Ryan Chrys & The Rough Cuts On tour to promote their new album, “Shovel Full of Coal.” 8 p.m. The Valley, 1206 Puyallup Ave., Tacoma,. See tinyurl.com/lut82ps for information.
International Children’s Friendship Festival brings performances, exhibits, children’s forums and art showcase to the Seattle Center. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free. See seattlecenter.com for information.
Dawson’s Bar and Grill 5443 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, Tim Hall Band. 8 p.m. 253-476-1421
Real Art Tacoma 5412 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, Rosedale, Pine Box Drive, With Roots Above, Cameron Smith. 6 p.m. realarttacoma.com
The Spar 2121 N. 30th St., Tacoma, Shelly Eli 7 p.m. 253-627-8215
Fridays — Sundays
“Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” presented with “The 15 Minute Hamlet” 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays 2 p.m. Sundays through May 7. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Adult $25, student $19, military $22, senior $21. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org
