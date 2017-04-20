Entertainment

April 20, 2017 12:00 AM

Things to do: Author event, Terracotta Warriors at Pacific Science Center, local theater and more

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Daily

“Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor” exhibit. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Sept. 4, with timed entry tickets. Pacific Science Center, Seattle Center. $24.75-$32.75, includes admission to permanent exhibits. 800-664-8775, tinyurl.com/k7aeanr

Thursday

Diana Sue Wellspring “Lavender Dreams!” book talk, 7 p.m. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801

Fridays — Saturdays

“Sylvia” by ACT 1 Theatre 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays through April 29. Liberty Theater, 116 W. Main St., Puyallup. Admission $20; seniors, students and military $15. 253-447-4139, act1theatre.org

Saturday

Earth Day Wetland Restoration Help remove invasive species and trash. Wear waterproof/sturdy footwear and warm clothing. RSVP with Ryan Cruz at rcruz@healthybay.org or 253-383-2429 by April 19. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22. Gog-le-hi-te Wetlands, 1402 Lincoln Ave., Tacoma.

Friday — Saturday

2017 Senior Theatre Festival: “Afterlife-A Ghost Story” by Steve Yockey, 7:30 p.m. University of Puget Sound — Jones Hall, 1500 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $6-$8. 253-879-3100, pugetsound.edu/calendar

manderson@thenewstribune.com

