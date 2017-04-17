Events for the week ahead: Spring Fair, Arlo Guthrie, PBR bull riding competition, Cherry Blossom Festival and more

Saturday
Fun in a fort
See what’s new, explore the buildings and check out the used book sale at Historic Fort Steilacoom, 9601 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. See newly updated exhibits and the additions to the Research Center at an open house, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For information, go to historicfortsteilacoom.org.
Sunday
The other Guthrie
Sharing stories and playing classic songs, Arlo Guthrie is coming to the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma, for his “Running Down the Road” tour. As the son of famous folksinger Woodie Guthrie, Arlo Guthrie has established himself as an American music icon in his own right. See him in a 7:30 p.m. show Sunday. Tickets are $29-$85 and are available at 253-591-5894 or broadwaycenter.org.
Saturday — Sunday
Riding the bulls
Get out your cowboy hat and boots and head out to the Tacoma Dome for the PBR Built Ford Tough Series Tacoma Invitational this weekend. Among the riders competing are Eduardo Aparecido, Kaique Pacheco, J.B. Mauney and Jess Lockwood. There will be two sessions, 7:15 p.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $15 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Saturday
Symphony with a twist
The Symphony Tacoma will perform its spring concert, Symphony Sweetheart, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The evening will feature Jens Lindemann on trumpet. Lindemann was recently named International Brass Personality of the Year by the Brass Herald and has performed around the world. The concert will also include Stephanie Porter and the Pacific Lutheran University Jazz Ensemble. Come out to the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $19-$80 and are available at 253-591-5894 or broadwaycenter.org.
Friday (April 21) —Sunday
The warmup fair
The Washington State Spring Fair is in full swing running through Sunday at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. It features Motorsport Mayhem with car-smashing stunts, garden displays, racing pigs, dogs performing water tricks, and fair booths and food. Among the shows will be the Fireman High Dive Show, La Fiesta de Don Andres Dancing Horses, magician Louie Foxx and the Gothard Sisters (Celtic music). Hours are 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday (April 21) and Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Parking is free. Admission is $12, $10 students, and free for children 5 and younger. thefair.com.
Wednesday
Weeknd face to face
Bringing his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017” tour to KeyArena, The Weeknd is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter known for hits including “Earned It,” “Can’t Feel My Face” and “The Hills.” See him live in a 7:30 p.m. concert Wednesday. Tickets start at $142 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Friday (April 21) — Sunday
All things Japan
Billed as the first and oldest ethnic fest held at Seattle Center, the Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival kicks off Friday (April 21). Explore and experience the cultural roots and contemporary influences of Japan through live performances, visual arts, hands-on activities, traditional food and games. Join in Taiko drumming and artisan demonstrations. It continues through Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. each day. Admission is free.
