Things to do: Native plant landscaping workshop, Historic Fort Steilacoom open house, music and author event

Saturday
Earth Day-Landscaping with Native Plants Celebrate Earth Day with Master Gardeners. Free and no pre-registration required. 10 a.m. Pierce County Master Gardener Demonstration Garden, 2607 W. Pioneer Way, Puyallup. Free. extension.wsu.edu/pierce/mg
Habitat Stores Earth Day Celebration 50 percent off all donated items at its stores: 4824 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma; 6030 Main St. SW, Suite A, Lakewood; 1329 E. Main St., Puyallup. Habitat for Humanity of Tacoma/Pierce County Stores. 253-627-5626, tinyurl.com/m358nxz
Historic Fort Steilacoom Open House and Used Book Sale 10 a.m. Historic Fort Steilacoom, 9601 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Free. 253-582-5838, historicfortsteilacoom.org
Loose Canon Community Sing-along and Pie Social Bring non-perishable/cash donation for FISH food bank. 6-8 p.m. Bethany Presbyterian Church, 4420 N. 41st St., Tacoma. Free. 253-752-1123, bethanytacoma.org.
Paula Becker “Looking for Betty MacDonald: The Egg, the Plague, Mrs. Piggle-Wiggle and I” 10:30 a.m. Kobetich Library, 212 Brown’s Point Blvd. NE, Tacoma
