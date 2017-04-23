Things to do: Meeker Mansion tours, Arlu Guthrie performs, Seattle Cherry Blossom festival and live music

Sunday
Meeker Mansion Cellar to Attic Tours Docents will be available to answer questions. noon-3 p.m. April 23, Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup. $6 for adults, $3 for children. 253-848-1770, meekermansion.org
Arlo Guthrie: Running Down the Road 7:30 p.m. April 23. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $29, $49, $69, $85. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival Explore and experience the cultural roots and contemporary influences of Japan through live performances, visual arts, hands-on activities, traditional food and games. Join in Taiko drumming and artisan demonstrations. 10 a.m. Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle.. Admission is free.
Great American Casino 10117 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood, Cambodian Night 8:30 p.m. 253-396-0500
The Swiss 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma, The Kareem Kandi Band with Sonya Murphy Acord 5 p.m. 253-572-2821
The Spar 2121 N. 30th St., Tacoma, New Rhymatics 7 p.m. 253-627-8215
The Valley Pub 1206 Puyallup Ave., Tacoma, Rock and Roll Magic 7 p.m. 253-248-4265
manderson@thenewstribune.com
