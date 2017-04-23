Entertainment

April 23, 2017 6:49 AM

Things to do: Meeker Mansion tours, Arlu Guthrie performs, Seattle Cherry Blossom festival and live music

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Sunday

Meeker Mansion Cellar to Attic Tours Docents will be available to answer questions. noon-3 p.m. April 23, Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup. $6 for adults, $3 for children. 253-848-1770, meekermansion.org

Arlo Guthrie: Running Down the Road 7:30 p.m. April 23. Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. $29, $49, $69, $85. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org

Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival Explore and experience the cultural roots and contemporary influences of Japan through live performances, visual arts, hands-on activities, traditional food and games. Join in Taiko drumming and artisan demonstrations. 10 a.m. Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle.. Admission is free.

Great American Casino 10117 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood, Cambodian Night 8:30 p.m. 253-396-0500

The Swiss 1904 S. Jefferson Ave., Tacoma, The Kareem Kandi Band with Sonya Murphy Acord 5 p.m. 253-572-2821

The Spar 2121 N. 30th St., Tacoma, New Rhymatics 7 p.m. 253-627-8215

The Valley Pub 1206 Puyallup Ave., Tacoma, Rock and Roll Magic 7 p.m. 253-248-4265

manderson@thenewstribune.com

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Tacoma's Grand Cinema provides antidote to corporate movie viewing

Tacoma's Grand Cinema provides antidote to corporate movie viewing 2:17

Tacoma's Grand Cinema provides antidote to corporate movie viewing
Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 2:10

Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails
Cello Loop: Gretchen Yanover electrifies classical music 3:17

Cello Loop: Gretchen Yanover electrifies classical music

View More Video

Entertainment Videos