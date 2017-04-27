Entertainment

April 27, 2017 5:09 AM

Tickets for April 28

Staff reports

ON SALE THIS WEEK

Country stars FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. Ticket are $34-$239 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (April 28).

ALSO ON SALE

Hip hop star KENDRICK LAMAR is bringing his tour to the Tacoma Dome for a 7:30 p.m. show Aug. 1. Tickets are $39.50-$99.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (April 28).

ALREADY ON SALE

KANSAS 8 p.m. April 29, The Moore Theatre, Seattle. $37-$122.50

KEITH SWEAT 8:30 p.m. May 6, Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. $30-$70

U2 6:30 p.m. May 14, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. $35-$280

STARS ON ICE 7:30 p.m. May 20, KeyArena, Seattle. $25-$155

DEF LEPPARD 7 p.m. June 9, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $29.50-$139.50

CHEECH and CHONG 8:30 p.m. June 9, Emerald Queen Casino, Tacoma. $35-$90

TOOL 8 p.m. June 17, Gorge Amphitheatre, George.

BRAD PAISLEY 7 p.m. June 20, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $33-$62.75

MAXWELL 8 p.m. June 20, ShoWare Center, Kent, June 20. $56-$96

STYX and REO SPEEDWAGON 7 p.m. June 21, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $27.50-$99.50

ROGER WATERS 8 p.m. June 24, Tacoma Dome. $55-$199.50

SASQUATCH May 26-28, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. $295

TIM McGRAW and FAITH HILL 7:30 p.m. May 27, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. $66.50-$116.50

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK with BOYZ II MEN and PAULA ABDUL June 7, KeyArena, Seattle, $25.95-$194.95

CARLOS SANTANA June 23-24, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. $67-$146

DEFTONES and RISE AGAINST 6:30 p.m. July 3, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $25-$75

SHAWN MENDES 7:30 p.m. July 9, KeyArena, Seattle. $43.50-$63.50

J. COLE 8 p.m. July 17, KeyArena, Seattle. $25.50-$121.50

MATCHBOX TWENTY and COUNTING CROWS 6:45 p.m. July 18, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $29.50-$99.50

JOHN MAYER 7 p.m. July 21, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. $28-$117

BRUNO MARS 7:30 p.m. July 24, Tacoma Dome. $41-$121

ED SHEERAN 7:30 p.m. July 29, Tacoma Dome. $36.50-$86.50

GREEN DAY 7 p.m. Aug. 1, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $22-$81.50

LADY GAGA 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. $45-$250

METALLICA 6 p.m. Aug. 9, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. $55-$155

STEVE MILLER BAND 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $20.25-$101

TOM PETTY AND THE HEARTBREAKERS 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Safeco Field, Seattle. $49-$149

NICKELBACK 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1., Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $80-$100.

GUNS N’ ROSES 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. $90-$275

FOREIGNER and CHEAP TRICK 7 p.m. Sept. 9, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. $29.95-$99.95

MASTERS OF ILLUSION 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $25-$35 for reserved infield seating, grandstand seating is free

BEACH BOYS 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $30-$55

I LOVE THE ’90S 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $40-$75

HANK WILLIAMS JR. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $45-$70

ABOVE & BEYOND 4 p.m. Sept. 16, Gorge Amphitheatre, George.

JIM GAFFIGAN 8 p.m. Sept. 16, KeyArena, Seattle. $31.75-$65.75

THOMAS RHETT 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $70-$90

MODEST MOUSE 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $58-$85

EARTH, WIND & FIRE 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $45-$80

COLDPLAY 7 p.m. Sept. 23, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. $25.50-$185.50

JASON ALDEAN 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. $100-$150

GORILLAZ 8 p.m. Sept. 30, KeyArena, Seattle. $49 and up

THE PIANO GUYS 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3, McCaw Hall, Seattle. $47-$167

DEPECHE MODE 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, KeyArena, Seattle. $45.50-$124.50

ANDRE RIEU 8 p.m. Oct. 28, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. $39-$99

