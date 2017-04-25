Flume, Lorde and Odesza headline Bumbershoot lineup

Musical acts including Lorde, Weezer and Solange will be part of Bumbershoot 2017. The three-day festival in Seattle released its entertainment lineup Tuesday morning. The entertainment and cultural festival will run from Sept. 1-3 at the Seattle Center.
Other acts that will be sure to draw a crowd are Flume, Odesza, The Roots, Spoon and Flo Rida.
In addition to musical performers, the festival will include comics such as Margaret Cho, Todd Barry, Judah Friedlander and Jacqueline Novak.
Among the arts and culture opportunities will be Sub Pop Pop-Up Store, Theatre Puget Sound, SIFF Short Film Fest, Laser Dome at the Pacific Science Center, a poster contest and a pinball arcade. There also will be a Battle of the Word Poetry Slam, The Bushwick Book Club and a panel discussion of Seattle music.
Among the food options will be offerings from Matt’s in the Market, The White Swan, 100# Clam, Gracia, Adana, Jarr Bar and Pike Place Fish Guys.
Since it began in 1972, Bumbershoot has been an arts festival focused on showcasing the best of music, comedy, dance, film, literary arts, performing arts, theatre, visual arts and more.
For full details on this year’s lineup, go to bumbershoot.com.
Event pass information
Passes for Bumbershoot go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday (April 28). Three-day passes start at $235, VIP passes start at $425 and Emerald Passes start at $725. Prices will increase as the festival dates approach.
