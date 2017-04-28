Events for the week ahead: ‘Grunt’ author Mary Roach, Christian musician Chris Tomlin, healthy kids day, classical choir and more

Friday (April 28)
Hear “Grunt” author Mary Roach
Did you read “Grunt,” this year’s Pierce County Reads book about the crazy science behind military success? Now you can meet its bestselling author Mary Roach as she signs books and talks about her work. The free event begins at 7 p.m. Friday (April 28) at the McGavick Conference Center, Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. It will also be live-streamed to other Pierce County libraries. See piercecountylibrary.org for information.
Saturday
Tacoma Concert Band plans special Pantages gig
The Tacoma Concert Band has been performing for more than 30 years, bringing together 60 musicians. Its “In the Spring” concert slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday will feature Robert Spring on clarinet. They will be playing David Holsinger’s composition, “In the Spring, at the Time When Kings Go Off to War,” as well as other works. Come to the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma, for an evening of music. Tickets are $18-$36. Get yours at 253-591- 5894 or broadwaycenter.org.
Thursday
Feel the spirit with Christian musician Tomlin
Hailing from Texas, Chris Tomlin has been performing contemporary Christian music for more than 20 years. The worship leader and songwriter is known for such hits as “How Great Is Our God” and “Our God.” See him live in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at KeyArena. Tickets are $13-$65 through Ticketmaster.
Saturday
STAR Center conference shows you how to stay fit
Metro Parks Tacoma’s STAR Center is hosting a free fitness and wellness conference Saturday. The conference includes half-hour fitness demonstrations, healthy-living workshops and cooking classes, including sessions for school-age kids. World-class athlete and Olympic-level track coach Martha Mendenhall will be the featured speaker. The event will be 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at the center, 3873 S. 66th St., Tacoma. Sign up at metroparkstacoma.org/star. For information, call 253-404-3939.
Friday (April 28)
UP for Arts series mixes music, mosaics
Bringing together art and music, the UP for Arts Spring Arts & Concert Series will feature soprano Leischen Moore and pianist Terry O’Harra performing “From Gold to Platinum.” The featured artist is Ruth Doumit, sharing her work in ceramics, stained glass and mosaics. The event is at 7 p.m. Friday (April 28) at the University Place Civic Center/Library Atrium, 3609 Market Place. Tickets are $15 adults, $5 students, and free for UP for Arts members. Tickets are available at the door.
Saturday
YMCA celebrates Health Kids Day
Get a running start into summer at the annual YMCA Healthy Kids Day10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. There will be open swim, water safety demonstrations, group exercise, local vendors, community partner booths, snacks, contests and prizes. There will also be a free kids’ helmet giveaway. It will take place at all of the local Ys — Mel Korum Family YMCA, 302 43rd Ave. SE, Puyallup; Morgan Family YMCA, 1001 S. Pearl St., Tacoma; Lakewood Family YMCA, 9715 Lakewood Drive SW; Tacoma Center YMCA, 1144 Market St.; Tom Taylor Family YMCA, 10550 Harbor Hill Drive, Gig Harbor; and University Y Center, 1710 Market St., Tacoma. It is free and open to the public. ymcapkc.org
Friday (April 28), Sunday, May 5 and 7
South Sound Classical Choir presents Spring Concert
Made up of volunteers who love to sing classical choral music, the South Sound Classical Choir will be performing their Spring Concert at four venues this year. The concert will feature composers Gretchaninoff, Whitacre, Brahms, Gjeilo, Sibelius and others. The choir will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday (April 28) at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 2305 Milton Way; 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Matthew Episcopal Church, 6500 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma; 7:30 p.m. May 5 at Puyallup United Methodist Church, 1919 W. Pioneer Ave., Puyallup; and 3 p.m. May 7 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, North 12 and J streets, Tacoma. Concerts are free.
Friday (April 28)
Lupe Fiasco gets it together in Seattle
Known for his anti-establishment rhymes, Grammy-nominated Lupe Fiasco is a rapper, record producer and entrepreneur. He continues to write and perform with a stop at Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St., Seattle, with a 9 p.m. show Friday (April 28). Tickets are $40-$43 at stgpresents.org.
