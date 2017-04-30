Entertainment

April 30, 2017 6:31 AM

Things to do: Free Sounds of Brass and South Sound Classical Choir concerts, Puyallup Watershed ice cream social and more

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Sunday

Sounds of Brass Pops With jazz-blues guitarist Tim Lerch of Pearl Django. 1-2:15 p.m. Tacoma Community College, 6501 S. 19th St., Tacoma. Free. 253-627-2800, brassunlimited.org

First Time Home Buyers Brunch Learn the steps to search for your perfect home. 11 a.m.-noon. LaFlamme Group, 711 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. Free. 253-306-4205, tinyurl.com/lc4u6ac

South Sound Classical Choir Spring Concert Features composers Gretchaninoff, Whitacre, Brahms, Gjeilo, Sibelius and others. 3 p.m., St. Matthew Episcopal Church, 6500 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free.

Puyallup Watershed Ice Cream Social Increase awareness of the Puyallup Watershed Initiative. inspire change in stormwater management, forestry, active transportation, agriculture, environmental education, and Just and Healthy Food Systems, hands-on activities and informational displays. 1-4 p.m. Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S. Meridian, Puyallup. Free. pwi.org

Symphony Tacoma Mini Maestros “Wacky, Wild World of Percussion” For children 2-8 years old and families. 2:30 p.m. Schneebeck Hall, University of Puget Sound, 1400 N. Warner St., Tacoma. $7 children, $10 adults. symphonytacoma.org

manderson@thenewstribune.com

