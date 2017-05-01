Marlon Wayans will bring comedy routine to State Fair grandstand

With a new TV series set to kick off in August, Marlon Wayans is still on the road doing his comedy routine. Also an actor, producer, writer and film director, Wayans will perform Sept. 23 at the Washington State Fair. The announcement was made early Monday.
The series, “Marlon,” is based loosely on Wayans’ life. The family comedy is centered on a loving, immature father co-parenting his two children with his very together ex-wife, played by Essence Atkins. “Marlon” will premiere Aug. 16 on NBC.
Five days earlier, 44-year-old Wayans will star in the Netflix movie “Naked.”
Among his TV-acting credits are roles on Fox’s “In Living Color,” Adult Swim’s “Childrens Hospital,” BET’s “Second Generation Wayans” and The WB’s “The Wayans Bros.,” which was the highest-rated comedy on The WB network. Among the films he made were “Scary Movie,” “Scary Movie 2,” “White Chicks,” “Little Man” and “Dance Flick.”
Tickets will be $30-$45, which includes fair admission. They will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Saturday. They can be purchased at thefair.com, by calling 888-559-3247 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., or at the State Fair box office at Ninth Avenue Southwest and Meridian Street on Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
