Things to do: MayFest at Lakewold Gardens, Historic Homes Tour Tacoma, plant sale and more

Friday-May 14
MayFest at Lakewold Gardens, 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood. The gardens are in full bloom. There will be activities in the Wagner House, ikebana displays, pottery demonstrations, art and history exhibits and more. Admission $9; $7 seniors, military or students; free for ages 12 and younger. For information, go to lakewoldgardens.org.
Friday
Cinco De Mayo Movie Night Food, fun and a movie 6 p.m. May 5. Grace Baptist Church, 2507 N. Vassault St., Tacoma. Free. Donations accepted. 601-594-2017
Saturday-Sunday
Historic Homes Tour of Tacoma Featuring Bethany Presbyterian Church and many homes in North Tacoma. Not recommended for youths under 16 years old. Every person will need a ticket to enter the home. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6, 1-5 p.m. May 7. Bethany Presbyterian Church, 4420 N. 41st St., Tacoma. $20 for members, $25 for non members. 253-472-3738, tinyurl.com/mbypfg5
Saturday
Tacoma Chapter Rhododendron Society Plant Sale. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Point Defiance Park, Pagoda Building, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma. 206-824-3884
