Things to do: PuliCon comic event in Puyallup, Meeker Mansion psychic fair, resource fair and more

Saturday
Meeker Mansion Psychic Fair 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6. Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup. $5 entry. 253-848-1770, meekermansion.org
PuliCon Meet local writers and artists mini-comic convention. Pick up free comics in honor of Free Comic Book Day and enjoy a variety of panels. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Puyallup Public Library, 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup. Free. 253-841-5454, puyalluplibrary.org
Three Narratives on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. Talk with Nevet Basker. Free and open to the public. 7:30 p.m. Temple Beth El, 5975 S. 12th St., Tacoma.
Key Peninsula Annual Liveable Community Fair is this weekend. Hosted by the Key Peninsula Civic Center Association, 17010 S. Vaughn Road, Vaughn. The event boasts more than 50 exhibitors sharing resources and information about services and activities, free music by the Bluegrass Minstrels and local school musicians, and food concessions. The Lakebay Fuchsia Society will be holding its Mother’s Day plant sale. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For information, call 253-884-3456.
