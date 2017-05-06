Entertainment

May 06, 2017 7:34 AM

Things to do: PuliCon comic event in Puyallup, Meeker Mansion psychic fair, resource fair and more

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Saturday

Meeker Mansion Psychic Fair 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6. Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup. $5 entry. 253-848-1770, meekermansion.org

PuliCon Meet local writers and artists mini-comic convention. Pick up free comics in honor of Free Comic Book Day and enjoy a variety of panels. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Puyallup Public Library, 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup. Free. 253-841-5454, puyalluplibrary.org

Three Narratives on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. Talk with Nevet Basker. Free and open to the public. 7:30 p.m. Temple Beth El, 5975 S. 12th St., Tacoma.

Key Peninsula Annual Liveable Community Fair is this weekend. Hosted by the Key Peninsula Civic Center Association, 17010 S. Vaughn Road, Vaughn. The event boasts more than 50 exhibitors sharing resources and information about services and activities, free music by the Bluegrass Minstrels and local school musicians, and food concessions. The Lakebay Fuchsia Society will be holding its Mother’s Day plant sale. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For information, call 253-884-3456.

manderson@thenewstribune.com

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

No strings attached – Tacoma City Ballet’s brand-new "Pinocchio"

No strings attached – Tacoma City Ballet’s brand-new 3:14

No strings attached – Tacoma City Ballet’s brand-new "Pinocchio"
Tacoma's Grand Cinema provides antidote to corporate movie viewing 2:17

Tacoma's Grand Cinema provides antidote to corporate movie viewing
Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails 2:10

Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails

View More Video

Entertainment Videos