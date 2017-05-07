Things to do: Jazz LIVE concert, South Sound Classical Choir and more music

Sunday
Bells of the Sound’s Spring Concert 4 p.m. First Christian Church of Tacoma, 602 N. Orchard St., Tacoma. Suggested donations: $10 for adults, $8 for youths and seniors. 206-574-8417, bellsofthesound.org
Jazz LIVE at Marine View Featuring The Dmitri Matheny Group, with guest vocalist Holly Pyle. 5-7 p.m. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive NE, Tacoma. Free admission. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org
All-Mozart: Music for Organ and Strings With Svend Ranning, violin, Gwendolyn Taylor, violin, and Meg Brennan, cello, and Naomi Shiga and Jonathan Wohlers, organ. 3-4 p.m. . St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 7410 S. 12th St., Tacoma. Freewill donation. 253-248-4384, saintandrewstacoma.org
South Sound Classical Choir Spring concerts featuring composers Gretchaninoff, Whitacre, Brahms, Gjeilo, Sibelius and others. 3 p.m. St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 North J St., Tacoma. Free. 253-507-4183
Melissa Etheridge 8 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. $41-$125. stgpresents.org
manderson@thenewstribune.com
Comments