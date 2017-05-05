Events for the week ahead: Lakewold Garden’s MayFest, Key Peninsula community fair, farm season kickoff at Mother Earth Farm and more

Friday (May 5) — May 14
MayFest for those with a green thumb
Celebrate the arrival of spring and all things garden at the annual MayFest at Lakewold Gardens, 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood. The gardens are in full bloom, there will be activities in the Wagner House, ikebana displays, pottery demonstrations, art and history exhibits and more. It is Friday (May 5) through May 14. Admission $9; $7 seniors, military or students; and free for ages 12 and younger. For information, go to lakewoldgardens.org.
Saturday
Liveable Community Fair coming to Vaughn
Growing from a resource fair to a full-blown community affair, the Key Peninsula Annual Liveable Community Fair is this weekend. Hosted by the Key Peninsula Civic Center Association, 17010 S. Vaughn Road, Vaughn, the event boasts more than 50 exhibitors sharing resources and information about services and activities, free music by the Bluegrass Minstrels and local school musicians, and food concessions. The Lakebay Fuchsia Society will be holding its Mother’s Day plant sale. Hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. For information, call 253-884-3456.
Saturday
Farm season begins at Mother Earth
Join in the fun of the Kickoff of Farm Season at the Emergency Food Network’s Mother Earth Farm, 15208 102nd St. E., Puyallup. Stop by for a tour of the 8-acre organic farm, taste test the farm’s greens and honey, paint a message on the graffiti wall, and plant a seed to take home. Refreshments and snacks are provided; registration is not needed. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. For information, call 253-584-1040.
Saturday
PuliCon all about comics in Puyallup
It’s going to be a day all about comics at the annual PuliCon: Puyallup’s Mini-Comic Con at the Puyallup Library, 324 S. Meridian, Puyllup. Meet local writers and artists at a variety of panels, artist alley, crafts, a scavenger hunt and more. It is also Free Comic Book Day. Join in the fun 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Go to tinyurl.com/k2p8sjp for information.
Saturday
Keith Sweat struts stuff at Emerald Queen
Keith Sweat has made a name for himself with a soulful R&B sound and hit singles “Nobody, “ “Twisted, “ “I Want Her” and “Tellin’ Me No Again.” See him at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Emerald Queen Casino, 2024 E. 29th St., Tacoma. Tickets are $30-$70 through Ticketmaster.
Saturday
Japanese-American author speaks about samurai secrets of success
As a third generation Japanese-American baby boomer, local author Lori Tsugawa Whaley suffered traumatic brain injury and was faced with the challenge to push on in life. Her book, “The Courage of a Samurai: Seven Sword-Sharp Principles for Success,” was the result of research and tapping into principles embraced by the Japanese samurai. She will be at a book reading and signing 2-4 p.m. Saturday. Come to University of Washington Tacoma Book Store, 1918 Pacific Ave., to meet her and join in the discussion. It is free.
Thursday
Chris Brown brings hits to KeyArena
With his first album reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and subsequent hits, including “Kiss Kiss,” “With You” and “Shortie like Mine,” R&B singer Chris Brown has made his mark in the music industry. See him live in a 7:30 p.m. concert Thursday at KeyArena, 305 Harrison St., Seattle. Tickets start at $25.95 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Sunday
Melissa Etheridge rocks the Paramount
Known for her mixture of confessional lyrics and pop-based folk-rock, Melissa Etheridge has been performing for more than 20 years and has two Grammy Awards and one Academy Award. She will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. Tickets are $41-$125 and are available at stgpresents.org.
