‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star Chris Pratt launches contest to help raise money for Seattle hospital

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star and former Lake Stevens resident Chris Pratt is shoring up his reputation as a philanthropist and a sweetheart.
The actor, who also starred in “Jurassic Park,” last year raised nearly a half-million dollars for the Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County.
Now, he’s using his star power to help 14-year-old Makenna Schwab raise money for Seattle Children’s by launching a contest.
In a video on his Instagram account, Pratt says: “Wanna come visit me on the set of the #jurassicworld sequel? In HAWAII!?!? The answer is, “YES!” Of course you do! Click the link in my bio. $10 for a chance to enter and every dollar goes towards an amazing cause!!!!!! Click the link to learn more about the contest and the amazing charity your $10 will benefit! Enter as many times as you want. And I’ll see you in Hawaii!!! By the way I’m going to bug you I’ll until you do this so you might as well just do it now. With love!!!”
A $10 contribution earns a person a chance to win a trip to Hawaii where the “Jurassic World” sequel is being filmed — and the opportunity to hang out with the star.
Schwab has spent a lot of time at the hospital being treated for a rare connective-tissue disorder called Larsen Syndrome, which causes instability in her spine, difficulty breathing and joint dislocation.
The Wenatchee teen decided to use her experience to benefit others at the hospital where she’s received so much care. She hosted bake sales and toy drives to benefit other young patients. She was then chosen for a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, she wrote in a post for the hospital. She wanted to use her wish to help others but was unsure how to go about it.
“That’s until I learned about Chris Pratt and the wonderful work he was doing, like visiting kids at the hospital. I saw that he had heart for Seattle Children’s, just like me! Chris inspired my wish, which was to have him help me with my fundraising projects for the hospital. The best part was that he agreed!” she wrote.
Pratt’s movie “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” debuted with a $145 million take at the box office over the weekend.
