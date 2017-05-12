Events for the week ahead: Auburn Art Walk, UW Tacoma DubFest, Veterans resource fair and more happenings

Sunday
“Joshua Tree” grows again
Billed as the biggest rock band for the past 30 years, U2 has toured around the world, aligned itself with social issues and continues to entertain audiences with their live experience. The band will come to CenturyLink Field, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle, with its “The Joshua Tree Tour” for a 6:30 p.m. concert Sunday. Tickets are are available through Ticketmaster.
Friday (May 12)
Many shades of Auburn art
Taking over downtown Auburn, the Auburn Art Walk will bring music, local artists, art and fine wines to the party. There will be artists displaying and selling original handmade, quality paintings, mosaics and wearable artwork, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday (May 12) on Main Street. Wine tasting is $20 with additional tastes for $2 each. For information, go to auburnartwalk.com.
Friday (May 12)
DubFest at UWT
Sponsored by the Student Activities Board, University of Washington Tacoma is hosting its first DubFest Spring Musical Festival at Gillenwater Plaza. The outdoor festival will feature a lineup of pop, hip-hop and electronic music along with food trucks, ice cream, henna tattoos and a professional photo booth. Come downtown for the fun, 5:30-10 p.m. Friday (May 12). Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for general public at tinyurl.com/lrqrcug.
Saturday
Dome event to help veterans
With more than 14 services represented, the Veteran Resource Fair is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall. Free to the public and sponsored by Nine9line, the event will provide community services, VA benefit information, legal services, homeless services, education benefits, female veterans resources and more. Come down or bring a veteran to find out what resources are available. For information, go to theveteransresourcefair.us.
Saturday
‘A Royal Procession’ to get underway
Come out to support and discover the talent of local young musicians at the Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra concert “A Royal Procession.” The 7 p.m. performance Saturday will open with the Tacoma Youth Brass Ensemble. Musical selections include works by William Walton, Gerald Finzi and Hugo Alfven. It is at the Rialto Theater, 311 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Tickets are $13 and $23 at broadwaycenter.org.
Saturday
Go for a history walk
Kicking off the 2017 Old Town History Walks, the Tacoma City’s Frontier Days walk centers on some of the city’s earliest buildings and the settlers who believed in Tacoma from the start. It begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, starting at the Job Carr Cabin Museum, 2350 N. 30th St., Tacoma. Plan to arrive 10 minutes before the scheduled time. It is a pay-as-you-can tour and will last about one hour. For information, go to tinyurl.com/msy3jd9.
Saturday — Sunday
Spot of tea, Mum?
Celebrating mothers, the Meeker Mansion, 312 Spring St., Puyallup, is hosting it Mother’s Day Tea Weekend. Dress up, bring Mom and enjoy a traditional English tea in two seatings — 12:30 and 2 p.m. — on Saturday and Sunday. It is $12 and reservations are required. Call 253-848-1770 or go to meekermansion.org for information.
Saturday — Sunday
Ladies and gentlemen, The Beatles ... by Seattle Rock Orchestra
Formed to marry the energy performance of rock ’n’ roll with a variety of music genres, The Seattle Rock Orchestra has been bringing music styles together since 2008. The group will be interpreting The Beatles music from the classic albums “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” and “Magical Mystery Tour,” featuring songs like “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane.” There are two concerts — 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday — at The Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. Tickets are $27.50-$37.50 at stgpresents.org.
