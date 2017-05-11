Ride aboard one of the bombers made famous during World War II

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner Pause 1:03 Semitrailer accident snarls I-5 traffic 2:25 Monstrous winter weather multiplies Tacoma pot hole problems 0:14 Semitrailer accident snarls I-5 traffic 1:48 Ted Bundy's childhood West End home is remodeled and sold 1:30 Piano-playing pooch tickles the ivories for 107-year-old owner 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 2:12 Going to court as a positive experience 1:13 Body found below Five Mile Drive in Tacoma 2:33 A part of WW2 history lands at the Olympia Flight Museum Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Picture-perfect weather was the order of the day as the WW2-era, B-17G bomber "Aluminum Overcast" prowled the skies over the South Sound with a series of three combined media and guest flights. Staging from the Olympic Flight Museum and operated by the EAA Cascade Warbird Squadron #2, the historic bomber will be offering public tours and rides May 12-14. A B-17 tail gunner during the war, 93-year-old Fred Parker of Lacey, recounts that time Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com