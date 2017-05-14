Entertainment

May 14, 2017 6:37 AM

Things to do: Explore Morse Wildlife Preserve, buy at South Tacoma Farmers Market and other happenings

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Sunday

Morse Wildlife Preserve Open Trails Explore this natural treasure in Graham by walking the trails and discovering the beauty of the five habitat zones. Registration not required — call for directions. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Morse Wildlife Preserve, 25415 70th Ave. E., Graham. Free. 253-565-9278, morsewildlifepreserve.org

South Tacoma Farmers Market 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. STAR Center, 3873 S. 66th St., Tacoma. 253-272-7077, tacomafarmersmarket.com

“12 Angry Men” Drama, 3 p.m. Sundays through May 21. Triad Arts Theater, 102 Yelm Ave. E., Yelm. $15-$20. 856-677-8243, srotheater.org

Daily

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum Explore a 19th century fort and learn about the Hudson’s Bay Company era. Exhibit: “From the Islands to the Inland Sea: Hawaiians at Fort Nisqually” May 13-Sept. 17. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Point Defiance Park, Tacoma. $22 family; $8 adults; $7 military, seniors 65 and older; $5 ages 4-17; and free for ages 3 and younger. 253-591-5339, fortnisqually.org

manderson@thenewstribune.com

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Century-old beer returned to owner

Century-old beer returned to owner 2:10

Century-old beer returned to owner
No strings attached – Tacoma City Ballet’s brand-new 3:14

No strings attached – Tacoma City Ballet’s brand-new "Pinocchio"
Tacoma's Grand Cinema provides antidote to corporate movie viewing 2:17

Tacoma's Grand Cinema provides antidote to corporate movie viewing

View More Video

Entertainment Videos