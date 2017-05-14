Things to do: Explore Morse Wildlife Preserve, buy at South Tacoma Farmers Market and other happenings

Sunday
Morse Wildlife Preserve Open Trails Explore this natural treasure in Graham by walking the trails and discovering the beauty of the five habitat zones. Registration not required — call for directions. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Morse Wildlife Preserve, 25415 70th Ave. E., Graham. Free. 253-565-9278, morsewildlifepreserve.org
South Tacoma Farmers Market 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. STAR Center, 3873 S. 66th St., Tacoma. 253-272-7077, tacomafarmersmarket.com
“12 Angry Men” Drama, 3 p.m. Sundays through May 21. Triad Arts Theater, 102 Yelm Ave. E., Yelm. $15-$20. 856-677-8243, srotheater.org
Fort Nisqually Living History Museum Explore a 19th century fort and learn about the Hudson’s Bay Company era. Exhibit: “From the Islands to the Inland Sea: Hawaiians at Fort Nisqually” May 13-Sept. 17. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. Point Defiance Park, Tacoma. $22 family; $8 adults; $7 military, seniors 65 and older; $5 ages 4-17; and free for ages 3 and younger. 253-591-5339, fortnisqually.org
