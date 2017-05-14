Entertainment

May 14, 2017 10:03 PM

'Deadwood' actor Powers Boothe dies at 68

The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Powers Boothe, the character actor known for his villain roles in TV’s “Deadwood,” and in the movies “Tombstone,” “Sin City” and “The Avengers,” has died. He was 68.

Boothe’s publicist says he died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles Sunday.

Beau Bridges tweeted the news and called him “a dear friend, great actor, devoted father and husband.”

The veteran actor won an Emmy award in 1980 for playing cult leader Jim Jones in the TV movie “Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones.” He also had memorable roles playing the ruthless saloon owner Cy Tolliver in “Deadwood,” the gunman Curly Bill Brocius in “Tombstone” and the corrupt senator in “Sin City.”

A private service will be held in Texas where he was from.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes

Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes 3:41

Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes
Century-old beer returned to owner 2:10

Century-old beer returned to owner
No strings attached – Tacoma City Ballet’s brand-new 3:14

No strings attached – Tacoma City Ballet’s brand-new "Pinocchio"

View More Video

Entertainment Videos