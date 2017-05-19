Events for the week ahead: Fairyfest in Lakewood, Hunger Walk, UP Garden Tour, music and more happenings

Friday (May 19) — Sunday
Fairyfest floats into Lakewood
It’s going to be a weekend dedicated to lightening hearts and spirits at Fairyfest taking place at Lakewold Gardens, 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood. Celebrating all things Fae, search for the 60 fairy houses hidden throughout the gardens, go on a scavenger hunt to earn your own fairy name, plus dance and interact with real fairies. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday (May 19) through Sunday. Admission is $7-$9. Go to lakewoldgardens.org for information.
Saturday
Walk and run for hunger
Billed at one of the oldest hunger fundraisers in Pierce County, the 2017 Hunger Walk and 5K Run will take over Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave. SW, Lakewood. Get out for a walk through the trees and around the lake, or run the timed 5K while supporting the Emergency Food Network. Registration is 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Fees are $30 for 5K run; $15-$25 for the walk. Go to tinyurl.com/I5also2 for information.
Saturday
Northwest Kids Fair is for the whole family
Burn off some energy with the family at the Northwest Kids Fair with entertainment, concessions, mascots and characters for photos and activities for the entire family. Sponsored by Springfree Trampoline, there will be all types of trampolines on site to check out. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and older, $3 for kids 3-12 years old, and free for those 2 and younger. To buy tickets, go to nwkidsfair.com.
Friday (May 19) — Sunday
Bluegrass fest is three days of music
Make it a day or the whole weekend to take in the annual Bluegrass From the Forest Music Festival in Shelton this weekend. There will be many activities in addition to the four main multiple-band shows, including master workshops, band scramble showcase, banjo contest, vendors and more. If you plan to camp on-site, join in all-night jamming and mingling with other bluegrass enthusiasts. The fun begins Friday evening (May 19) and continues through Sunday. Tickets are available for partial days, single days and a weekend pass. It’s based at the Shelton High School Performing Arts Center, 3737 Shelton Springs Road. For information, go to bluegrassfromtheforest.com.
Saturday — Sunday (May 20-21)
Get a gander of the Curran House
Join the University Place Historical Society to explore the beauty of the area at its annual Garden Tour this weekend. It will feature six private gardens and two community gardens, and the Curran House will be open. Tickets are $20 at various locations and available during the tour at the Curran House, 4009 Curran Lane. For information, see uphistoricalsociety.org.
Fridday (May 19) — Sunday
Rainier Independent Film Festival is this weekend
Described as an explorative cinematic journey set in the landscape of Mount Rainier’s forested community, the 11th Annual Rainier Independent Film Festival will fill three days of films in Ashford. Opening Friday (May 19) with the film “Halfway to Zen” and showing numerous films during the weekend, the festival will conclude with “The Dunning Man” on Sunday with a Q&A with the director. Tickets available for a variety of films, and combination of days starting at $5. Go to rainier.film/tickets.
Saturday
Poundstone brings the funny to Seattle
Paula Poundstone needs no script when she takes the stage — she can riff on any subject. The stand-up comedian, author, actress, interviewer and commentator has performed a series of HBO comedy specials and has been performing for more than 30 years. See her 8 p.m. Saturday at The Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle. Tickets are $32.50-$57.50at 800-745-3000 or stgpresents.org.
Saturday
Stars on Ice are hot
Bringing together a cast of some the country’s most decorated skaters and breakout stars, the Stars on Ice Tour will feature Meryl Davis and Charlie White, Ashley Wagner, Gracis Gold and Nathan Chen, to name a few. It is coming to KeyArena, Seattle Center, for a 7:30 p.m. show Saturday. Tickets are start at $12 through Ticketmaster.
