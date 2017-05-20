Meconopsis grandis, blue poppy will be featured at Blue Poppy Day
Things to do: University Place garden tour, Blue Poppy Day, classical concert and more happenings

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Saturday — Sunday

University Place Garden Tour Visit six private gardens and two community gardens. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. University Place City Hall Complex, 3715 Bridgeport Way W, University Place. $20. 253-301-7336, uphistoricalsociety.org

Saturday

Blue Poppy Day - Art in Bloom Celebrate and discover the amazing world of blue poppies. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden, 2525 S. 336th St., Federal Way. Free. 253-838-4646

Weird Elephant weekly late-night cinephile infusion. Screenings of cult classics and fresh flicks. “Mulholland Drive” 11 p.m. The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma. 253-593-4474, grandcinema.com

 

South Sound Symphonic Band Spring Concert 7:30 p.m. Graham-Kapowsin High School, 22100 108th Ave E., Graham. Donation. southsoundsymphonicband.org

 

 

Gig Harbor Beer Festival with 25 local breweries, hard cider and distillery, local live music. noon-5 p.m. Uptown Gig Harbor Pavilion. $30. tinyurl.com/lv3bqmd

