‘Cash me ousside’ teen could get paid $50,000 (and 4 pizzas) a night to mock people

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:30 Bad Monday for bear on city adventure Pause 1:16 City brings some of the comforts of home to Tacoma homeless 0:24 Justin Jennings arraigned on second-degree murder charge 2:50 Puyallup's Michael Spellacy earns TNT All-Area baseball player of the year 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? 1:19 ThinkGeek comes to the Tacoma Mall 2:41 Get to know Bonney Lake's UW commit Brooke Nelson 2:10 Century-old beer returned to owner 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 0:35 Gov. Inslee: Wages must be competitive at Western State Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A parent/teacher and a family therapist discuss whether kids these days are more ill-tempered than previous generations, and how to fight that "flush of heat" and embarrassment when a child acts rudely in public. Therapist Robin Kirk shares tips for improving a child's behavior. Claudia Buck and Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee

A parent/teacher and a family therapist discuss whether kids these days are more ill-tempered than previous generations, and how to fight that "flush of heat" and embarrassment when a child acts rudely in public. Therapist Robin Kirk shares tips for improving a child's behavior. Claudia Buck and Ed Fletcher The Sacramento Bee