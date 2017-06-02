Events for the week ahead: Scrapbook expo, Dozer Day, Maritime Gig Fest, Roy Rodeo and more happenings

Friday (June 2) — Saturday
Scrapbooking delight
It’s going to be a weekend of stamps scrapbooking for all you crafters at the Stamp and Scrapbook Expo taking place at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Shop for a variety of products from scrapbooking, rubber stamping and paper craft companies. Take in demonstration and join workshops. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday (June 2) and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $10, kids 12 and younger are free. Go to tinyurl.com/m4kd62s for more information.
Saturday —Sunday
Kids and heavy equipment = fun
Bring the kids out to touch and climb on construction equipment while learning all about industry and public safety at Dozer Day. It’s the ultimate construction experience, putting kids in the driver’s seat and interact with heavy equipment. There will be games and toys as well. It’s happening at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $8 kids 2-12 years old and seniors, $10 adults.
Saturday — Sunday
Boats, cars and fun at Gig Fest
Kick off the summer festival season with music and entertainment, food vendors, historic boat displays and kids activities at the annual Maritime Gig Fest in downtown Gig Harbor this weekend. The grand parade will march down Harborview Drive starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The traditional blessing of the fleet is Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information go to tinyurl.com/mgz87qu
Saturday
Night of Bob Dylan music
Fulfilling a wish to create a songbook series, Grammy Award-nominee Joan Osborne has done just that with her “The Songs of Bob Dylan” tour. She has performed with and written songs for the likes of Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Luciano Pavarotti and Emmylou Harris to name a few. Come see her perform her songbook in a 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday at the Rialto Theater, 110 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Tickets are $39, $49 and $59 and are available at broadwaycenter.org.
Saturday — Sunday
Roy Pioneer Rodeo time
Pull out those cowboy boots and hats, and head to Roy this weekend for the annual Roy Pioneer Rodeo, 8710 Higgins Greig Road, Roy. The local rodeo features bareback riding, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, a clown act and more. Gates open at noon with the rodeo starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $12 adults (13 years and older), $6 seniors, $5 children 6-12 years old. Cash only at the gate. For more information go to tinyurl.com/Roy-Rodeo
Wednesday
NKOTB are back
Coming together as one of the top boy bands of the 1980s, New Kids on the Block has sold more than 80 million records worldwide and wont two American Music Awards. After an extended hiatus, the boys have come back together and hit the tour circuit with its “The Total Package Tour” along with Boys II Men and Paula Abdul. The tour will make a stop at KeyArena in Seattle for a 7:30 p.m. concert Wednesday. Tickets are start at $25.95 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Saturday
Mobile foodie fest
Sample some of the best food truck food at the annual Food Truck Festival from noon-7:30 p.m. Saturday. The family-friendly setting also includes live entertainment. Sponsored by Tacoma Musical Playhouse, the trucks will be behind the theater, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. While you’re there plan to take in its current production, “Sister Act the Musical” with performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m. For more information go to tmp.org
Thursday — July 2
‘Romy and Michelle’ on stage
Come out for the world premier of the new musical “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” based on the 1997 cult hit film. The story of two friends and the test of the friendship at their high school reunion has become a classic. The musical is opening with preview performances starting Thursday through June 14 with reduced tickets. The show officially opens June 15 and continues through July 2 at the 5th Avenue Theatre, 1308 Fifth Ave., Seattle. For ticket information go to 5thavenue.org
