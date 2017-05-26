Events for the week ahead: Gridiron Glory exhibit open at history museum, McGraw and Hill tour comes to Tacoma Dome, valve cover racing and more happenings

Saturday-Monday
Football glory and history opens at Washington State History Museum
Experience the Football Hall of Fame right here at the opening weekend of “Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame” exhibit at the Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. The 125-year history of American football is displayed with iconic artifacts, rare NFL video and interactive exhibits. The highlights of opening weekend include a close-up look at the Seahawk’s Super Bowl trophy, a visit from the Seagals and more. The museum will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday this weekend. Admission is $12 adults, $8 seniors, students and military veterans with ID and free for children 5 and younger.
Saturday
McGraw, Hill back on tour
Coming together for another tour, Soul 2 Soul World Tour, country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will bring classic favorites along with new music to the stage. Married for more than 20 years and each a country star in their own right, the duo perform a dynamic show together. See them in a 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday at the Tacoma Dome. Tickets are sold out, but may be available online through Ticketmaster.
Sunday
Gear-head valve cover racing at LeMay Marymount
Whether you’re a car enthusiast or just enjoy watching, the annual LeMay Engine Valve Cover Races are back at LeMay Marymount Event Center, 325 152nd St. E., Tacoma. It is free to participate; get an engine valve cover, put some wheels on it, decorate it and race. If you just want to observe, there is plenty of action starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. Race check-in is at 11 a.m. Participating in the races are free, admission applies to tour the museum.
Saturday
Study of Bach at concert
Emerald City Music brings its music to the South Sound in a partnership with the Washington Center for Performing Arts, 512 Washington St. SE, Olympia. It’s “Back to Bach” performance examines the Baroque master’s influence from percussion to piano and everything in between. Six local musicians will perform in a 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday in the center’s Black Box Theater. Tickets are $25 adults, $7 students. Go to washingtoncenter.org for more information.
Saturday
Bargains at Key Pen garage sale
Help support the Key Peninsula Civic Center by either donating or renting your own space at its Memorial Day Weekend Garage Sale. Find bargains and treasures at the one-day sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Donations will be accepted from 3-7 p.m. Friday (May 26). Come out to the Key Peninsula Civic Center, 17010 S. Vaughn Road KPN, Vaughn. For information call 253-884-3456.
Sunday
Author explores experience of loss
Meet author Erin Pringle when she comes to King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma, to talk about her new book “The Whole World at Once.” Pringle’s newest book is set within a backdrop of small towns and hard-working communities in middle America focusing on the experience of loss. Her work has been recognized by the Charles Pick Fellowship, Austin Chronicle Short Story Contest and the Kore Press Short Fiction Award. Come out at 7 p.m. Sunday for the free talk and book signing.
Saturday
Citywide scavenger hunt returns to Gig Harbor
Billed as the official kickoff for summer events in Gig Harbor and as the largest street scramble in the Northwest, the Gig Harbor Street Scramble returns Saturday. The free family event begins at 10 a.m. at Donkey Creek Park, 8714 N. Harborview Drive, a new location for the event this year. It is free but registration is required at ymcapkc.org/streetscramble. The scavenger-hunt style event takes participants throughout the community directing participants to 30 locations on a map. There will be refreshments, music and interactive booths.
Friday-Monday
Three-day music festival kicks off season
Kicking off the music festival season, the Northwest Folklife Festival will take over Seattle Center for three days of music, workshops and dance performances. Powered by volunteers and the nonprofit organization, it brings all types of folk and ethnic traditions to the community for the free festival. Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday (May 26)-Sunday, 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. Monday. Admission is free. For a schedule of activities and performances go to nwfolklife.org/festival-schedule.
Comments