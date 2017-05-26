Events for the coming week: Emma’s revolution at Traditions, Beatles celebration, foster walk, poetry reading and more happenings

Thursday
Activist duo plays Traditions
Rooted in their activism, the award-winning duo emma’s revolution have been featured on NPR’s “All Things Considered” and Pacifica’s “Democracy Now.” Consisting of musicians Pat Humphries and Sandy O, their music and performance is bold, moving and hilarious . Come out to Traditions Café and World Folk Art, 300 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia, to see them live in a 7:30 p.m. show Thursday. Tickets are $20, $15 student/low income. For more information call 360-705-2819.
Thursday
Song and fun celebration of Beatles Lonely Heart Club
Beatles fans come together in celebrating 50 Years of Lonely Hearts at The Clipper, 402 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Join in the fun commemorating the legendary “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album with karaoke starting at 9 p.m. Thursday. Admission is free. For more information go to tinyurl.com/mwlbar4.
Saturday
Walk to support foster care alumni
Come out and support Foster Care Alumni of America when it hosts the Olympia Foster Walk on Saturday. The group brings together those who experience foster care to empower alumni to build a strong community and have a voice for change. The walk begins at 10 a.m., arrive between 8 and 9 a.m. to check in. Starting at Heritage Park, there will be a raffle and rally after the walk at noon. Participation is free, donations are welcome. For more information go to tinyurl.com/kpcoc3v.
Friday
Poetry night at Browers Bookshop
For all you poetry lovers mark your calendar to come out for Kendra Tanacea and Friends and a night of poetry reading at Browers Bookshop, 107 Capitol Way N., Olympia. Tanecea’s collection of poetry, “A Filament Burns in Blue Degrees” has received critical acclaim with Garrison Keillor reading two of her poems on his radio show, “The Writer’s Almanac.” Come out for the 7 p.m. reading Friday (May 26). For more information go to tinyurl.com/lnc8zcy.
Saturday
OFS Kids Club flick “Spirited Away”
Take in the latest installment of the Olympia Film Society Kids Club film, “Spirited Away” in its final screening at 11 a.m. Saturday. The animated feature by Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki explores a 10-yar-old girl and her parents discovering an abandoned amusement park. The movie is free to kids 12 and younger, $9 adults, $6 OFS members. Doors open one-half hour before film screening. olympiafilmsociety.org
