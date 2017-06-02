Things to do: Scrapbook expo, food truck festival, park volunteering and more

Saturday — Sunday
Stamp and Scrapbook Expo Shop for a variety of products from scrapbooking, rubber stamping and paper craft companies. Take in demonstration and join workshops. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Admission is $10, kids 12 and younger are free. tinyurl.com/m4kd62s
Saturday
Food Truck Festival from noon-7:30 p.m. Saturday,live entertainment,behind the theater, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. While you’re there plan to take in its current production, “Sister Act the Musical” with performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m. For more information go to tmp.org
Kitsap Medieval Faire 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Norseland, 8707 SW Sentinel Peak Way, Bremerton. $10, 17 and younger free. .kitsapmedievalfaire.org
Ryan’s Park Volunteer Work Party Volunteers are removing invasive plants and keeping the park clean. 9 a.m.-noon June 3. Ryan’s Park, 429 S. 80th St., Tacoma. metroparkstacoma.org
China Lake Volunteer Work Party 9 a.m.-noon June 3. China Lake Park, 1811 S. Shirley St., Tacoma. metroparkstacoma.org
manderson@thenewstribune.com
Comments