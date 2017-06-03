Things to do: Dozer Day in Puyallup, Maritme Gig Fest, music and more happenings

Saturday — Sunday
Dozer Day. Put kids in the driver’s seat and interact with heavy equipment. There will be games and toys as well.. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Admission is $8 kids 2-12 years old and seniors, $10 adults.
Maritime Gig Fest in downtown Gig Harbor this weekend. The grand parade will march down Harborview Drive starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The traditional blessing of the fleet is Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information go to tinyurl.com/mgz87qu
Saturday
Defiant Requiem: Verdi at Terezin 7:30 p.m. Tacoma Armory, 715 S. 11th St., Tacoma. broadwaycenter.org
Joan Osborne “The Songs of Bob Dylan” tour. She has performed with and written songs for the likes of Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Luciano Pavarotti and Emmylou Harris to name a few. 7:30 p.m. concert Saturday at the Rialto Theater, 110 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. Tickets are $39, $49 and $59 and are available at broadwaycenter.org
Learn About All Things Medicare 1:30-4 p.m. Steilacoom Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd., Steilacoom. 253-596-0918
manderson@thenewstribune.com
