June 04, 2017 6:13 AM

Things to do: Garden sale, book party with Elena Hatwell and local theater

By Mary Anderson

Sunday

Auburn Garden Club Annual Plant Sale Come early for the best selection of perennials, annuals, herbs, shrubs, natives, yard art, books, tools and much, much more. Rain or shine! Cash or checks only. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Auburn Valley Humane Society Thrift Store, 1123 East Main St., Auburn

 

Elena Hatwell Book Party with Marilyn Bennett celebrating the release of “Two Heads are Deader than One” with actor Bennett reading. 2 p.m. June 4. King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801

 

“Sister Act The Musical” 2 p.m. Sunday. Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. $22-$31. 253-565-6867. tmp.org

“Cardinal Sins” 2 p.m. Sundays. Centerstage Theatre, 3200 SW Dash Point Road, Federal Way. $15-$29. 253-661-1444, centerstagetheatre.com

 

“The Pirates of Penzance” 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays through June 25. Lakewood Playhouse, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd. S.W., Lakewood. $30-$27, Military $28, Student/Teacher $25. 253-588-0042, lakewoodplayhouse.org

