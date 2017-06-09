Things to do: Radio history talk, antique show, Distinguished Writer series and more

Friday
Diamonds in the Ether: Tuning in to Northwest Radio History Feliks Banel, producer, host and historian for KIRO Radio, helps us look and listen back to people, stations and stories that made radio broadcasting a vital part of Pacific Northwest culture. 2 p.m. June 9, Steilacoom Historical Museum, 1801 Rainier St, Steilacoom. Free. 253-548-3313, piercecountylibrary.org
Annual Antique Appraisal Fundraiser Also art demonstrations, miniature paintings for sale and more. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 9. Mid-County Community Center, 10205 44th Ave. East, Tacoma. 253-531-8412. rainierleagueofarts.com
Distinguished Writer Series with Lana Ayers 7 p.m. June 9, King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma. 253-272-8801
Saturday
Tacoma Wined Up featuring 20+ Northwest wineries, live music, and food pairings of cheese, charcuterie, olive oils, and more. 2-6 p.m. June 10. Tacoma Armory, 715 S. 11th St., Tacoma. 253-591-5894, broadwaycenter.org
Bird Walk with Nisqually Land Trust and Tahoma Audubon 8-10 a.m. June 10. Red Salmon Creek, near DuPont. Free but registration required 360-489-3400
manderson@thenewstribune.com
Comments