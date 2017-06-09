Things to do: Flag disposal ceremony, Sound to Narrows, fun day at Pierce College and more

Saturday
Historic Fort Steilacoom presents: Flag retirement ceremony Bring your old, worn flags for proper disposal. Building tours will follow. Donations accepted. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Historic Fort Steilacoom, 9601 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Free. 253-582-5838, bit.ly/2rKg9Pi
Sound to Narrows 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Vassault Park, 6100 N 37th Street, Tacoma. 253-307-9238, soundtonarrows.org
Family fun at Pierce College celebrate 50 years of education with an afternoon full of fun for the whole family. noon-3 p.m. Pierce College Puyallup, 1601 39th Ave. SE, Puyallup. Free.
Father’s Day bazaar More than 20 vendors offering a variety of items — not just for dad, but anyone on your gift list. Buckley Hall, 127 North River Road, Buckley. 253-831-7894
Saturday and Sunday
Sonoro Women’s Choir: Love & War: The Conflict and Passion of Humanity. 7-9 p.m. Saturday. First Presbyterian Church, 20 Tacoma Ave. S., Tacoma; 3-5 p.m. Sunday. Steilacoom Community Church, 1603 Rainier St., Steilacoom. $15 in advance on brownpapertickets.com and $17.50 at the door
