Things to do: Hiking Morse Wildlife Preserve, Jazz Live at Marine View, South Tacoma farmers market and more

Sunday
Morse Wildlife Preserve Open Trails Explore this natural treasure by walking the trails and discovering the beauty of the five habitat zones. Registration not required, call for directions. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 11. Morse Wildlife Preserve, 25415 70th Ave. E., Graham. Free. 253-565-9278, morsewildlifepreserve.org
Jazz LIVE at Marine View featuring The Dan Duval Good Vibes Quartet 5-7 p.m. June 11. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive .E., Tacoma. Free admission, all ages. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org
South Tacoma Farmers Market 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. STAR Center, 3873 S. 66th St, Tacoma. 253-272-7077, tacomafarmersmarket.com
Rainier League of Arts “Spring Sensations Art Show” Artists will be on site to demonstrate their art. On display 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lakewold Gardens, 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood. 253-584-4106, lakewoldgardens.org
Drink N’ Debate comedy competition with four teams of three comedians from the Pacific Northwest. Improv style debate show. 8 p.m. Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Market St., Tacoma. $10-$16. tacomacomedyclub.com.
