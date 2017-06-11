Entertainment

June 11, 2017 6:29 AM

Things to do: Hiking Morse Wildlife Preserve, Jazz Live at Marine View, South Tacoma farmers market and more

By Mary Anderson

Staff writer

Sunday

Morse Wildlife Preserve Open Trails Explore this natural treasure by walking the trails and discovering the beauty of the five habitat zones. Registration not required, call for directions. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 11. Morse Wildlife Preserve, 25415 70th Ave. E., Graham. Free. 253-565-9278, morsewildlifepreserve.org

Jazz LIVE at Marine View featuring The Dan Duval Good Vibes Quartet 5-7 p.m. June 11. Marine View Presbyterian Church, 8469 Eastside Drive .E., Tacoma. Free admission, all ages. 253-229-9206, marineviewpc.org

South Tacoma Farmers Market 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. STAR Center, 3873 S. 66th St, Tacoma. 253-272-7077, tacomafarmersmarket.com

Rainier League of Arts “Spring Sensations Art Show” Artists will be on site to demonstrate their art. On display 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Lakewold Gardens, 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood. 253-584-4106, lakewoldgardens.org

Drink N’ Debate comedy competition with four teams of three comedians from the Pacific Northwest. Improv style debate show. 8 p.m. Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Market St., Tacoma. $10-$16. tacomacomedyclub.com.

manderson@thenewstribune.com

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Senior dance troupe displays hilarious booty-shaking moves for W.N.B.A.

Senior dance troupe displays hilarious booty-shaking moves for W.N.B.A. 2:50

Senior dance troupe displays hilarious booty-shaking moves for W.N.B.A.
Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes 3:41

Capitol Rotunda filled with the sound of flutes
Century-old beer returned to owner 2:10

Century-old beer returned to owner

View More Video

Entertainment Videos