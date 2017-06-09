Events for the week ahead: Local history of radio, helicopter show, early music concert, film screenings and more

Saturday
Future raps amphitheatre
Hailing from Atlanta, rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer, Future gained his popularity with hit singles including “Turning on the Lights,” “Move That Dope,” “Where Ya At” and “Mask Off.” 2017 has been a big year with the release of his self-titled studio album and one week later a sixth studio album “HNDRXX” both debuting at number one on the Billboard 200. See him live when he comes to the White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE, Auburn. Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert Saturday are $26-$89.50 and are available at livenation.com
Friday (June 9)
Radio across the ages
Step back in time to the golden age of radio when producer, host and historian, Felik Banel hosts “Diamonds in the Ether: Tuning in to Northwest Radio History” at Steilacoom Historical Museum, 1801 Rainier St. Learn about the power of radio and the vital part it became in the Pacific Northwest with stories, radio stations, personalities and how radio connected people with events and entertainment. As part of the Steilacoom Library Speaker Series, the 2 p.m. talk Friday is free.
Saturday
Helicopters are the stars
It’s all about helicopters when the American Heroes Air Show comes to the Museum of Flight in Seattle. The free, all-helicopter show offers families the opportunity to explore a variety of helicopters used for law enforcement, military, television news and medical emergencies. Bring the family out and meet flight crews and learn about career opportunities. It’s 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle. If you want to explore the museum, admission is $13-$23, museumofflight.org.
Friday (June 9)
“Eyes of the Totem” returns
Join in the celebration of the 90th year anniversary of “Eyes of the Totem” the long-lost feature film shot in Tacoma and released in 1927. The discovery of the film and restoration with new original score comes back for a screening at the Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma, the original theater it appeared. This slice of Tacoma history was produced by the only Northwest film company located at Titlow Beach in the 1920s. Following the original screening there will also be a showing of the documentary “A Totem Tale” chronicling the making, breaking, loss and rediscovery of the film. It’s at 6 p.m. Friday with tickets at $15. Go to broadwaycenter.org for more information.
Wednesday
Concert series finale
The Salish Sea Early Music Festival is all about period music on period instruments. The final performance of the series will bring the music of Mauro Giuliani alive in a 7 p.m. concert Wednesday. Giuliani has been regarded as one of the most famous composers for flute and guitar, the performance will feature John Schneiderman playing on an early 19th-century guitar and Jeffrey Cohan playing an eight-keyed flute made in London in 1820. Come out to Mason United Methodist Church, 2710 N. Madison, Tacoma and enjoy a night of music. A donation of $15, $20 or $25 is suggested at the door; 18 and younger are free. For more information go to salishseafestival.org/tacoma
Saturday — Sunday
Black Arts Fest in Seattle
Sponsored by Sundiata African American Cultural Association, the Black Arts Fest returns to Seattle Center this weekend. Delve into African American culture with activities, music and speakers including Wale at 6 p.m. Saturday. The festival will start at 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday at the Armory main level. For more information go to festivalsundiata.org
Sunday
Poetry alive and well
Meet and support local author Brendan McBreen at the launch party of his first book of poetry, “Cosmic Egg,” at 1 p.m. Sunday. With a range of physics of deep space to inner struggles, his poetry is improbably harmony. He will be hosting a writing workshop from1-2 p.m. followed by readings by himself and other authors including Cindy Hutchings and Michael Magee. Come out to King’s Books, 218 St. Helens Ave., Tacoma and delve into writing and poetry.
Friday (June 9) — Sunday
Pinball takeover in Tacoma
The annual Northwest Pinball & Arcade Show returns to the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center, 1500 Broadway. There will be 400 pinball and arcade games on freeplay, speakers, tournaments, DIT tech seminars, Kids’ Zone and much more. Hours are noon-11:30 p.m. Firday, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $65 weekend pass, $25 Friday, $30 Saturday and $20 Sunday. For more information go to nwpinballshow.com
Thursday — June 25
“Cabaret” returns
As part of its 50th Anniversary Season, the Broadway classic “Cabaret” returns to The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. The award-winning Roundabout Theatre Company produces the Tony Award production opening Thursday. The musical will continue through June 25 at various times. Tickets start at $30 and are available at stgpresents.org.
