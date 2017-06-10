Batman actor, Walla Walla native Adam West died Friday

Adam West, star of the 1960s television series “Batman, died Friday night in Los Angeles, his family announced Saturday morning. He was 88 and battling leukemia.
“It's with great sadness that we are sharing this news,” read the family’s statement posted on Facebook. “Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today.”
The pop culture icon was born in Walla Walla and attended Walla Walla High School for two years before moving to Seattle where he graduated from Lakeside School. He returned to Walla Walla for college where he graduated from Whitman College with a degree in literature.
West played the title character for 120 episodes of the campy 1960s “Batman” TV series and in 1966’s “Batman: The Movie.” The show ran from 1966-1968 but typecast West for the remainder of his career. He embraced his connection to the Caped Crusader in later years providing the voice to animated versions of “Batman” and playing the role in a episode of the “Simpsons.”
In “The Lego Batman Movie” released in February, director Chris McKay inserted a quick clip of Adam West dancing in his Batsuit.
“You get terribly typecast playing a character like that,” he told The Associated Press in a 2014 interview. “But in the overall, I’m delighted because my character became iconic and has opened a lot of doors in other ways, too.”
He did the voice of nutty Mayor Adam West in the long-running “Family Guy” series.
In April 2012, West received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Born William West Anderson, he changed his name to Adam West after serving in the Army and then moving to Hollywood. He performed in on a number of successful television series, including “Bonanza,” “Perry Mason” and “Bewitched.”
He was married three times, and had six children. He had homes in Los Angeles and Palm Springs, but he and his wife, Marcelle, spent most of their time at their ranch near Sun Valley, Idaho.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
