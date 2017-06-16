Events for the week ahead: Motorcycle fest at LeMay Marymount, Festival of Sail in Tacoma, Meeker Days and more happenings

Friday (June 16) — Sunday
Tall ships come sailing
With historic ships lining the docks, the Festival of Sail Tacoma is in full swing on the Foss Waterway and Commencement Bay. There are dock side ship tours, day sails, educational programming, entertainment and family fun. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday (June 16), Saturday and Sunday. Stroll from the Museum of Glass along the waterway to the Foss Seaport Museum. Tickets are $9, single day; $12, single day and on-board tour pass; $20, multiday on-board tour pass’ $95, day sail, and $60, fast pass. Go to festofsailtacoma.com for more information.
Saturday — Sunday
Motorcycle overload of fun
Motorcycle fans, find time this weekend to take in the final days of the LeMay Motorcycle Week. There will be motorcycle soccer exhibition games at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, a summer solstice procession at noon Sunday, vintage motorcycle observed trials at 10 a.m. Saturday and the Seattle Cossacks Stunt and Drill Team performing Sunday. It’s all at the LeMay Marymount location, 325 152nd St. E., Tacoma. Admission is $15. Call or go online for more information; 253-272-2336, lemaymarymount.org.
Friday (June 16) — Sunday
Art and music at Meeker Days
Celebrate everything Puyallup has offer at its annual Meeker Days Art and Music Festival this weekend. With three stages, there will be music of all genres, plus kids entertainment. Check out the two food courts, hundreds of craft, commercial and nonprofit vendors, education exhibits and two car shows. In downtown Puyallup from noon-9 p.m. Friday (June 16), 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.
Wednesday
Rockin’ America
Styx, REO Speedwagon and Don Felder have launched their United We Rock Tour across the country this summer. It will stop at the White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE, Auburn, for a 7 p.m. performance Wednesday. Tickets start at $24 and are available at livenation.com.
Sunday
TajMo at Benaroya Hall
Taj Mahal and Keb Mo will come together for their first collaboration with the TajMo band touring this summer. They will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Benaraoya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle. Tickets start at $45 and are available at seattlesymphony.org.
Saturday
Feast at food trucks
PenMet Parks will host Food Truck Feast at Sehmel Homestead Park, 10123 78th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor. It will feature 156 food trucks, a beverage garden, entertainment and activities. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
Dates vary
Summer abounds with music series
Here are some of the upcoming summer concert series and music festivals locally.
The Summer Sounds at Skansie in Gig Harbor. Held at the new Welcome Plaza of Skansie Brothers Park, 3211 Harborview Drive. The first weekly Tuesday concert will be at 6:30 p.m. June 27 and feature The Dusty 45’s. The series will continue through Aug. 15 with a variety of music highlighted. More information available at gigharborguide.com/music.
Jazz Under the Stars at Pacific Lutheran University. The annual concert series will kick off July 6 with Ranger and the Re-Arrangers. The Thursday concerts are at 7 p.m. in the outdoor amphitheater of the Mary Baker Russell Music Center, 12180 Park Ave. S., Tacoma. The series will continue through Aug. 10. The full lineup is available at tinyurl.com/h4sxtsj.
Curran Apple Orchard Summer Concerts. The first of four Thursday concerts will be July 6. Performances will start at 6:30 p.m. with music ranging from patriotic to Cuban Latin jazz. Other concerts will be July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 16.. Food is available to buy or bring your own picnic. More information is available at tinyurl.com/ydb4g3xg.
2017 Performers on the Plaza Summer Concert Series. Held at Point Ruston, 5005 Ruston Way, Tacoma, the new series will be at 5 p.m. Saturdays from June 24 to Sept. 2. Kicking off the series will be James King & the Southsiders. Bring chairs, blankets and refreshments. A complete lineup is available at tinyurl.com/ya37bt8r.
Second Sunday Music Series at the W.W. Seymour Conservatory in Tacoma. The series at 316 S. G St. will offer live music among the tropical floral displays in the conservatory. Held every second Sunday at 1 p.m. The next concert will be July 9 and feature the Kareem Kandi Trio. There is a suggested $3 donation.
