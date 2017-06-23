Events for the week ahead: Slug Fest, Pet Con, Cedric the Entertainer and more happenings

Saturday
Feel the Pain (in the Grass)
Rock out at the day-long Pain in the Grass concert at the White River Amphitheatre, 40501 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE, Enumclaw. The KISW-sponsored concert will star Korn along with Stone Sour, Babymetal, The Pretty Reckless, YelaWolf and others. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $19 and are available at livenation.com
Friday (June 23) — Saturday
Special entertainment
With a long resumé that includes hosting “It’s Showtime at the Apollo,” starring in the “Barbershop” movie series and touring the country with his stand-up routine, Cedrick The Entertainer will make a special appearance at the Tacoma Comedy Club, 933 Market St., Tacoma. Shows will be at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, 6, 8:30 and 11 p.m. Saturday. The early shows are 18 and older; the 10:30 and 11 p.m. shows are 21 and older only. Tickets start at $45 and are available online at tacomacomedyclub.com
Friday (June 23)
Catch a classic football flick
In conjunction with the exhibit “Gridiron Glory,” a screening of “Brian’s Song” will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday as part of the Friday Football Flick series. The 1970s classic tale of friendship and football will be shown in the outdoor amphitheater at the Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave., Tacoma. The next screening will be July 28 and feature “Invincible.” Admission is pay as you can with concessions available for purchase. Go to washingtonhistory.org for more information.
Saturday — Sunday
Give a slug a hug
Slugs might not be the most appealing icon of the Pacific Northwest, but Northwest Trek Wildlife Park makes them the center of attention at the annual Slug Fest. Celebrate all that is slimy and silly about slugs with craft activities, human slug races on a “slime” (soapy) track and more fun activities. The fest takes place 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Norwest Trek, 1610 Trek Drive E., Eatonville. Regular admission rates apply. Go to nwtrek.org for more information.
Saturday — Sunday
Pet party in Puyallup
It’s a weekend devoted to your furry or feathered family members at the annual Seattle Tacoma Pet Con at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. There will be presentations on a range of topics such as volunteering, pets dealing with chronic pain, photography ideas and adoption tips. Bring your pet and join in the costume, talent and biggest smile contests. Watch dogs perform in an agility course, fly ball and dock diving competition. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Go to seatacpetcon.com for a schedule of events.
Sunday
Learning during low-tide
Explore and discover all about tide pool life at Metro Parks Tacoma’s Tiptoe Through the Tidepools free event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. Kids can join naturalists who will guide the low-tide exploration. Wear shoes to protect from the rocky beach at Titlow Beach, 8425 Sixth Ave. Tacoma.
Wednesday
Ryan Adams at the Paramount
Prolific singer, song-writer Ryan Adams is back on tour featuring music from his 16th album “Prisoner.” A former frontman of Whiskeytown and The Cardinals, Adams has been performing and writing music since 1991. In addition to his own material, he has produced albums for Willie Nelson, Jesse Malin and Fall Out Boy. Adams’ tour will make a stop Wednesday at the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle for an 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $46-$53 and are available at stgpresents.org
Friday (June 23) — Sunday
Latin jazz with Sanchez
With a Life Achievement Award from the Latin Recording Academy, Poncho Sanchez plays a fiery mix of straight-ahead jazz and gritty soul music. See him when he comes to Dimitrou’s Jazz Alley, 2033 Sixth Ave., Seattle. The multi-Grammy Award-winner will play sets at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday (June 23) and Saturday; and at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $32.50 and available at jazzalley.com
