The ‘Slime Queen’ is 23 – and making up to $200,000 a month mixing goo on YouTube

In a good month, Karina Garcia, who is 23, can make $200,000 showing people how to make slime on YouTube.
Yes, you have permission to be jealous.
The former waitress in Riverside, Calif., is known as the “Slime Queen.” More than 5.7 million people subscribe to her YouTube channel where she turns white glue, food coloring, mix-ins – Cheetos and Starbursts among them – and other ingredients into ooey, gooey slime.
She has nearly 400,000 more followers on Instagram.
Need a recipe? Her cookbook, “Karina Garcia’s DIY Slime,” came out last month.
According to The New York Times, she doesn’t have to sell any of the slime she makes. She makes a full-time living from corporate advertisers and sponsorship deals with companies including Coca-Cola and Disney.
The sponsorships range from $30,000 to $60,000, the Times reports. Garcia says she earns six figures a month working three or four days a week making videos.
“There are times when it’s $200,000 in a really good month,” she told the Times.
That’s why her family jokes, according to Delish, that her new, six-bedroom house in California is a house built on slime.
Nothing slimy about it. It has a swimming pool, hot tub, screening room and game room, and she’s building a guesthouse.
See what a bored mind can do.
“I played with slime as a kid, and I got bored one day and started looking for recipes online,” she told Delish. “There weren’t many out there, so I decided to experiment with making my own.”
Her sister, Mayra Isabel Garcia, already had her own YouTube channel doing beauty tutorials, so Garcia gave it a go, too.
“Slime now constitutes an entire genre of YouTube and Instagram content for the (tween) demographic, which in turn ratchets up the enthusiasm, and it’s dominated by young women and stereotypically girly aesthetics,” writes Jezebel. “It looks like an entire generation has been possessed by a Lisa Frank demon that just wants to glitter-fy the world.”
On YouTube, where tutorials are a dime a dozen, Garcia’s videos grab millions of views. Her most popular so far — “100 Pounds of Slime!” — has nearly 18 million views.
Her follow-up video showing how to make fluffy slime – made with shaving cream it has a different texture and density than regular ol’ slime, just so you know – grabbed 11 million views.
Anyone up for slime made with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos? You can’t eat the stuff, but that video has 3.5 million views so far.
You can, though, eat the slime she concocted from Starburst candies and powdered sugar. More than 5 million people have watched Garcia’s Starburst slime video, and she made a tutorial for Delish, too.
“I used to get a lot of hate for it in the beginning,” she told Delish. “I’d make slime once a week, and people were like, ‘What are you doing? You’re so weird.’ Now, people get it. It’s this sensory thing that’s fun to look at and stress-relieving to play with.”
She knows she’s caught lightning in a bottle, she told The New York Times, and if the hot trend cools she’ll find something else.
But for now she’s makin’ those dimes with slime.
“I’ve retired my parents,” she told the Times. “It’s definitely really crazy. Even I can’t believe it. I’m like, ‘How is this happening?’”
Indeed.
