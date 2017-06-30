Events for the week ahead: Brad Paisley, local Fourth of July events, Polynesian Tatue festival, craft beer fest and more

Saturday
Queen, Lambert rock KeyArena
Playing classic rock, Queen and Adam Lambert have teamed up for a 25-city tour this summer. They will be at Key Arena in Seattle for an 8 p.m. concert Saturday. Tickets start at $49 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Friday (June 30)
Country live at White River
With two Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and two American Music Awards on his resumé, Brad Paisley is a fixture in the country music world. See him live in concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the White River Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE, Auburn. Tickets start at $60 and are available through livenation.com
Friday (June 30) — Sunday
Polynesian culture and tattoo
Delve into the world of Polynesian tattooing at the annual Northwest Tatua Festival at the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center, 1500 Broadway, Tacoma. Celebrating the 3,000-year-old tradition, the festival is an all-ages event with dance performances, live music and live tattooing by artists from around the world. It will begin at 2 p.m. Friday (June 30) and continue through Sunday. Tickets are $22.77 and are available at the event site; tinyurl.com/yap4h7ze
Friday (June 30)
Festival features craft beers
Billed as the largest craft beer celebration in the country, Sierra Nevada Beer Camp will make a stop Friday at Gas Works Park, 2101 N. Northlake Way, Seattle. The festival brings hundreds of craft beers, food trucks and live music for beer aficionadoes to take in. Hours are 6-10 p.m. Tickets ranging from $40-$75 include admission, commemorative taster, hundreds of beers available and activities. Go to tinyurl.com/ybapzclu for more information
Saturday — Monday
Boats galore at Lake Union festival
Designed to celebrate the maritime heritage of Seattle and get people out on the water on historic wooden boats, the Lake Union Wooden Boat Festival in Seattle is an old-fashioned waterfront festival where almost everything is free. There will boat tours, visiting vessels, activities for kids, vendors, live music and more. It’s at the Center for Wooden Boats on South Lake Union. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday. For more information, go to cwb.org.
Sunday and Tuesday
Star-spangled fun for the family
Fourth of July is just around the corner and there are lots of local events to check out. Here are some happening in the South Sound.
▪ Starting off the holiday will be the Wings & Wheels Air Show and Car Show in its seventh year Sunday at the Tacoma Narrows Airport, 1202 26th Ave. NW, Gig Harbor. It will include live aerobatic air performances and fly-overs, dozens of planes on display and more than 200 cars. Tickets are $20 children, $15 military and seniors and $20 general admission. Go to freedomfair.com/wings-and-wheels
▪ Freedom Fair and Air Show, in its 40th year, will take over Ruston Way on Tacoma’s waterfront Tuesday. There will be activities, food, vendor booths, live entertainment, an air show and the big finale of a fireworks show. Hours are 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Donations are requested to help support the fair.
▪ Federal Way will put on its annual Red, White and Blues Festival from 3-11 p.m. Tuesday at Celebration Park, 1095 S. 324th St. There will be games, entertainment, arts and crafts, culminating in a fireworks show. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Admission is free, on-site parking is $7.
▪ Joint Base Lewis-McChord Freedom Fest will take place Tuesday at Cowan and Memorial stadiums. The free celebration will start at 11 a.m. and end with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. There will be food, carnival rides, games, music and more family-friendly fun. The event is open to the public. Take Interstate 5, exit 119 to the DuPont Gate and catch a shuttle to the festival.
▪ Steilacoom’s Grand Old Fourth of July will take over Lafayette Street for a day full of events, food and entertainment for the family from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday. Included will be a community parade at 1 p.m., a street dance at 7 p.m. and a fireworks show at 10:30 p.m.
▪ Kent’s Fourth of July Splash will event take place from noon-10:30 p.m. at Lake Meridian Park, 14800 SE 272nd St. There will be live music and entertainment, games, bounce houses, food, pie-eating contest and more fun. The fireworks show will be at 10 p.m. Free shuttle buses will run about every 20 minutes from the Kent Fire Station, 15635 SE 272nd St.; Kentwood High School, 25800 164th SE; and Mattson Middle School, 16400 SE 251st St.. Parking at the park is by permit only.
▪ Renton’s Fabulous Fourth of July will take place Tuesday at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N. Enjoy free children’s activities and face-painting from noon- 8 p.m., stage entertainment will be from 12:30-9:30 p.m. and the fireworks display will be at 10 p.m. Parking is limited at the park, Courtesy pick-up, drop-off, unload and load only at the boat launch area 7 a.m.-9 p.m.. Street parking is available on Houser Way North and event parking will be available on the top two floors at the parking garage at The Landing and at a lot at North Eighth Street, Park Avenue North and Garden Avenue North.
▪ SeaTac Family Fourth of July at Angel Lake Park, 19408 International Blvd, will feature the water spray park and be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday. Live entertainment will be from 1-10 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. Parking is not allowed inside the park; options include the Alaska Airlines headquarters, IBEW Union Office and Hughes Property. For the details go to tinyurl.com/yb4jrz5b.
▪ SeaFair will host Summer Fourth from noon-11 p.m. Tuesday at Gasworks Park and from 4-11 p.m. at South Lake Union Park in Seattle. There will be activities at both locations and include games, exhibit booths, kids zone, live music and entertainment and food. The event is free. You can bring your own food and beverages into both parks. The day will culminate with the fireworks show. Parking is limited, alternative transportation is recommended.
