Old Country Buffet in Puyallup has closed, but what about the one in Lakewood?

South Hill Malls’s Old Country Buffet has closed, but a question remains: Will the Lakewood one survive?
“Yes,” said Dana Kremling, kitchen manager of the Old Country Buffet at the Lakewood Towne Center. “As of right now, we are not closing.”
Kremling said lease problems doomed the Puyallup location of the buffet-style restaurant, which closed sometime during the last week or so.
The closure comes on the heels of several others for the company.
In Western Washington, the Lynnwood location closed in February. The one in Factoria closed in 2016. One year ago this month, the Bellingham location closed. According to an article in the Star Tribune last year, more than 400 locations closed in eight previous years.
Leasing vice president Joe Corsell with South Hill Mall said they’ve had interest in the 9,300 square-feet space that seats more than 200 diners, but there’s nothing yet to announce. The Old Country Buffet opened in the South Hill Mall in 1990.
Sue Kidd: 253-597-8270, @tntdiner
Comments