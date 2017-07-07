Events for the week ahead: Dog shows in Puyallup, Summerfest in Lakewood, Art on the Ave, Tacoma Pride and more happenings

Sunday
Mendes illuminates at KeyArena
Breaking onto the music scene with the release of his debut album, “Handwritten,” featuring the hit single, “Stitches,” Shawn Mendes has become one of pop music’s top stars. His Illuminate World Tour will stop in Seattle on Sunday for a 7:30 p.m. concert at KeyArena. Tickets are $25-$64 and available through Ticketmaster.
Saturday —Monday
Dogs, dogs and dogs in Puyallup
Dog lovers, it going to be three days of nothing but dog shows Saturday through Monday at the Western Washington Summer Cluster at the Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave., SW, Puyallup. There will be three separate shows: Gig Harbor Kennel Club on Saturday, Tacoma Kennel Club on Sunday and the Puyallup Valley Dog Fanciers on Monday. More than 1,600 dogs each day will represent more than 150 breeds with obedience trials, breed conformation and puppy competition. Hours will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Admission is free, parking is $5.
Saturday
Pitch perfect vocals at competition
Promoting a capella and giving high school and collegiate singers a chance to compete, Varsity Vocals will host its first International Championship of A Capella Open on Saturday at the Rialto Theater, 310 S. Ninth St., Tacoma. A capella groups can interact, compete, learn from others and get professional feedback as groups vie to make it to the finals at Carnegie Hall in New York. The Northwest semifinals will be at 7 p.m. with the top 10 groups in the Northwest region going head to head. Tickets are $30, $25 student/youth. More information is available at broadwaycenter.org.
Friday (July 7) — Saturday
Pride shines at Tacoma festival
Join in the celebration at Tacoma’s Pride Festival, starting Friday with the flag raising and Pride Awards at 4:30 p.m. at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway. On Saturday, there will be a street festival on South Ninth Street and Pacific Avenue from noon-5 p.m. The family-friendly events will feature more than 100 vendors, live performances by musicians, cirque performers, vaudeville and drag acts. There will be a beer garden for adults and a Kids Zone for children. For more information, go to tacomapride.org
Thursday
Football and beer
In conjunction with the nationally touring exhibit “Gridiron Glory: The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame” the Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma, will host a 21-plus night of fun Thursday at its Two Pint Conversion event. The tailgate-style party will feature local craft brews, indoor lawn games and other activities from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. For more information, call 253-272-3500.
Tuesday
G-Dragon fires up on tour
Once a member of the boy band Big Bang, the South Korea rapper and singer-songwriter G-Dragon has gone on to a solo artist career. He won World’s Best Entertainer and World’s Best Album awards at the 2014 World Music Awards. His 2017 World Tour Act II and will come to KeyArena in Seattle on Tuesday for an 8 p.m. concert. Tickets start at $80 and are available at Ticketmaster.
Saturday
Summerfest checks all the boxes
Billed as one of the South Sound’s biggest festivals, Lakewood’s Summerfest will take over Fort Steilacoom Park on Saturday for a day of music, food, racing and entertainment. Come out for kids’ activities, a dog contest, pet parade and costume contest, fire dancers and the outdoor movie, “Secret Life of Pets.” It will be from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. at 8717 87th Ave. SW in Lakewood. Details are available at tinyurl.com/y8apqfhq.
Sunday
The arts take over Sixth Avenue
Created to celebrate Tacoma’s diversity, the quirky art-based street festival, Art on the Ave, will take over Sixth Avenue for the day Sunday. Celebrating community arts, from professionals to those who just love what they do, the nine-block party will bring together all types of arts and artists, plus provide live music on several stages. Visitors can enjoy food, artist booths and a wide variety of music, as well as mingle with other art lovers. It will be from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Admission is free.
