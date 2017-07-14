Events for the week ahead: Living History Cemetery tours, Metro Parks campouts, cat show, Kent Cornucopia Days and more

Friday (July 14) — Saturday
Walk into the past
Learn about local historical figures at the annual Tacoma Living History Cemetery Tour this weekend at Tacoma Cemetery, 4801 South Tacoma Way. Re-enactors from the Fort Nisqually Time Travelers will portray people who made our history as they share their lives from their grave sites. This year’s theme is “Dream Big” and highlights people whose lives exemplified dreaming big. Tours will start every 20 minutes from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday (July 14) and 5:40-7:40 p.m. Saturday. Cost: $10. Advanced reservations are required and available at the cemetery. More information is available at tinyurl.com/Tacoma-cemetery-tour
Friday (July 14) — Sunday
All about Kent
Sponsored by the Kent Lions & Foundation, Kent Cornucopia Days will take over historic downtown Kent for three days this weekend. With a mission to benefit more than 250 charitable organization, the family festival will feature more than 600 vendors, a dragon boat race, skateboard and inline skate competitions, kids’ activities, live entertainment, a carnival and the Grand Parade on Sunday. Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday (July 14) and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. More information is available at kcdays.com
Friday (July 14), July 28 and Aug. 18
Urban camping
Experience camping without the drive, finding a spot and the work, when Metro Parks Tacoma hosts it annual Family Campouts in the Parks, kicking off Friday (July 14). Opening up Owen Beach, the experience includes tent space, evening snack, crafts, ranger-led activity and a sunrise breakfast. Bring a tent, sleeping bag, camp chair, flashlight and the family for a one-night camping trip. Additional dates are July 28 and Aug. 18. Reservations are $50 for four; $75 for six, $100 for eight. Sign up online or by phone; metroparkstacoma.org/campout, 253-591-6439.
Monday and Wednesday
Kids’ performer brings Brooklyn to free concerts
Promising to bring a bit of Brooklyn to the area, award-winning kids’ musician Joanie Leeds will make her Washington debut with two free all-ages “Brooklyn Baby!” shows. Having performed at the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, the Smithsonian, the Country Music Awards and others, she will perform as part of the Bonney Lake Kids Club Series at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Allan Yorke Park, 7302 W. Tapps Highway and as part of the Kent Summer Concert Series at noon Wednesday at Town Square Plaza. Both concerts are free.
Tuesday through Aug. 20
ZooTunes concert series in full swing
Woodland Park Zoo’s annual concert series, ZooTunes is in full swing with many big-name artists coming to perform. With a mission to support zoo projects, upcoming concerts include: Aimee Mann and Rhiannon Giddens, 6 p.m. Tuesday, $29.50; Blind Pilot and Gregory Alan Isakov, 6 p.m. Aug. 13, $30; Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo plus Rick Springfield, 6 p.m. Aug. 15, $47.50; Garrison Keillor’s Prairie Home “Love and Comedy” Tour, 6 p.m. Aug. 17, $42.50; St. Paul & the Broken Bones and Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue, 6 p.m. Aug. 20, $39.50. To buy tickets, go to zoo.org/zootunes
Monday
J. Cole brings 4 Your Eyez Only Tour to Seattle
Hip-hop artist and producer J. Cole’s first studio album, “Cole World: The Sideline Story,” was No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and was certified platinum. He earned a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rap Album for “2014 Forest Hills Drive.” His 4 Your Eyez Only Tour will stop at KeyArena in Seattle for an 8 p.m. concert Monday. Tickets start at $45 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Tuesday
Matchbox and Crows at White River
After more than 20 years, member departures and two hiatus, Matchbox 20 has reunited for its tour, A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017, co-headlining with Counting Crows. The tour, touted as a celebration of the band’s history, will include band members Rob Thomas, Paul Doucette, Brian Yale and Kyle Cook. The concert will be at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the White Rivert Amphitheatre, 40601 Auburn Enumclaw Road SE, Auburn. Tickets start at $37 are available at livenation.com
Friday (July 14) — Sunday
Cats galore at Tacoma show
Cat lovers might want to take in the “A Clash of Claws” cat show this weekend at the Greater Tacoma Convention and Trade Center, 1500 Broadway, Tacoma. There will be cats of all sizes, shapes, fur — and non-fur — and breed competing in the SeaCats Club show. Lil’ Bub will make an appearance. Hours will be 3-9 p.m. Friday (July 14), 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $12 adults, $8 children, children younger than 12 are free. A $20 discount is available with a cat food donation. More information is available at seacatsclub.com
