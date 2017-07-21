Events for the week ahead: Ben Harper in Tacoma, Dog-a-Thon, Food Truck Festival and more happenings this week.

Wednesday
Neil Diamond’s 50th Anniversary tour stops at KeyArena
Known for hits including “Cracklin’ Rose,” “Song Sung Blue,” “If You Know What I Mean” and “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” Neil Diamond has been performing for more than 50 years and sold more than 125 million records worldwide. He will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday at KeyArena in Seattle. Tickets start at $61 and are available through Ticketmaster.
Friday (July 21)
Ben Harper brings a mix of blues, soul and rock
Three-time Grammy Award winner Ben Harper is known for his guitar playings, singing and activism. He has collaborated with other artists, including Charlie Musselwhite. Harper plays a mix of blues, folk, soul, reggae and rock. He’ll be playing at 7:30 p.m. Friday (July 21) at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. The opening act will be Hey, King!, a indie rock band. Tickets are $55, $75, $99 and $129, and are available by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at broadwaycenter.org.
Sunday
Glass the star at local festival
To celebrate glass and glass artists from the region, Tacoma’s Museum of Glass will host Glass Fest Northwest on Sunday at its Waterfront Plaza. It will feature more than 25 local artists and artisans along with live glass-making demonstrations, food, drink, music and local artisan works, including jewelry, printmakers and wood workers. It will be from noon-5 p.m. Admission to the museum will be free for visitors providing receipts from purchases from Glass Fest artists. More information is available at museumofglass.org/glass-fest-northwest.
Saturday
Bon Odori festival honors ancestors
Celebrating its 48th Bon Odori, the White River Buddhist Temple will bring together young and old on Saturday to dance, rejoice and remember their ancestors and friends who have passed away. Come to watch or join in Japanese folk dances and watch performances by the Okinawan Kenjin Kai and Seattle Matsuri Taiko. There will be food booths, a beer garden and gift shop. The event will be from 4-9:30 p.m. at the temple, 3625 Auburn Way N., Auburn. Admission is free.
Saturday
Walkin’ the dog for Humane Society
Dog and animal lovers will come together Saturday for the annual Tacoma Pierce County Humane Society’s Dog-a-Thon. The largest fund raiser for the society, the day’s events, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., will include a Magnificent Mutt contest, dog demonstrations, pet products, vendors and food at Fort Steilacoom Park, 8714 87th Ave. SW, Lakewood. For information, see tinyurl.com/dog-a-thon.
Sunday
Food trucks congregate in Tacoma
The Tacoma Food Truck Fest will bring together 22 food trucks offering everything from burgers, Greek food and sandwiches to donuts and ice cream Sunday in Wright Park, 501 S. I St., Tacoma. There will be live entertainment with Kim Archer and Kristen Marlo, plus MixxedFit performances. Hours are 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. More information is available at metroparkstacoma.org/foodtruckfest.
SEE STORY ON 4G
Tuesday — July 30
Paramount hosts Tony Award winning play
Winner of five 2015 Tony Awards, including Best Play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is coming to the Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle. Billed as a fully immersive work with music, bright lighting and strobe effects, the play tells the story of Christopher, who is ill-equipped to interpret everyday life and on a quest to identify the culprit in a neighborhood scandal. It will open Tuesday and continues through July 30 with various showtimes. Tickets start at $30 and are available by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at stgpresents.org.
Friday (July 21) — Sunday
Take a Bite of Seattle this weekend
With more than 60 restaurants showcasing their work, the Bite of Seattle also will offer pop-vendors, craft beer and cider tasting, four live music stages, free Bite Movie Night Friday, live cooking demonstrations and cook-offs. Hours will be frome 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday (July 21) — Sunday at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St. Admission is free. A schedule of activities is available at biteofseattle.com.
Comments