David Benioff and D.B Weiss accept the award for outstanding writing for a drama series for “Game of Thrones” at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello Invision
Entertainment

July 20, 2017 1:41 PM

‘Thrones’ creators make South rise again; Twitter users wonder if race relations need that

By Craig Sailor

The creators of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” have announced their next project: A series based on the premise that the South won the Civil War and slavery still exists.

“Confederate” is not going over well.

“Thrones” producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will co-produce the show, HBO announced Wednesday.

According to HBO, “Confederate” takes place before the Third American Civil War.

“The series takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution,” HBO said.

Characters include  freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, executives of a slave-holding conglomerate, “and the families of people in their thrall” on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone .

The show will be written by Benioff and Weiss but also includes non-white writers Nichelle Tramble Spellman (“Justified,” “The Good Wife”) and Malcolm Spellman (“Empire,” the forthcoming “Foxy Brown”).

Some on Twitter pointed out that the production will inevitably involve black actors but others noted that the timing — in a era when Confederate monuments are being taken down in the south — was poor.

“Confederate” will not be the only alternate history story on TV. Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle” has a Phillip K. Dick storyline that takes place in an America defeated by both Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan.

HBO said production of “Confederate” will begin following the final season of “Thrones.”

Craig Sailor: 253-597-8541, @crsailor

