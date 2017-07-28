Events for the week ahead: Ethnic fest in Tacoma, Scottish Highland Games in Enumclaw, Goodguys car show and more happenings

Friday (July 28) — Sunday
Cars, cars and everything to do with cars
Celebrating 30 years of hot rods and customs, the annual Goodguys Pacific Northwest Nationals will return to the Washington State Fair Event Center, 110 Ninth Ave. SW, Puyallup. Thousands of 1972 and earlier cars will be on display, along with custom big rig trailers, vendors, manufacturers, used car parts swap meet and the Pinstripers Brush Bash. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $20, $6 for kids 7-12 and free for 6 and younger. For more information go to good-guys.com
Saturday —Sunday
Community and culture celebrated at Ethnic Fest
Ethnic Fest, the largest celebration of culture and community in Tacoma, will return this weekend at Wright Park. The family-friendly, free festival will feature local ethnic performances, a Kid’s Zone, arts and crafts booths, food and more. The “Movie in the Park’ screening Saturday night will be of “Hidden Figures.” Entertainment will start at noon Saturday and Sunday.
Friday (July 28) and Saturday
Funk master George Clinton plays the Neptune
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic will take to the stage for two shows — 9 p.m. Friday (July 28) and 9 p.m. Saturday — at The Neptune Theatre, 1303 NE 45th St., Seattle. Tickets are $35 in advance or $38.50 day of show. For more information, go to stgpresents.org.
Friday (July 28)
Comedy on the ‘clean’ side with Regan
Using observational humor and sarcasm but no profanity or off-color comedy, Brian Regan will be filming two specials for Netflix this year. He will appear live at 8 p.m. Friday (July 28) at the Pantages Theater, 901 Broadway, Tacoma. Tickets are $62.50 and are available by phone at 253-591-5894 or online at broadwaycenter.org.
Sunday
Salmon bake at Sunnyside Beach in Steilacoom
The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is bringing back its annual salmon bake from noon-4 p.m. Sunday at Sunnyside Beach. There will be live entertainment and salmon, all supporting the museum. A free shuttle will run to the beach from Town Hall and Old Pioneer Middle School, 522 Chambers St. Parking is limited at the location. Cost is $15 for salmon meal, $6 for hot dog meal. For more information, call 253-588-7937 or go to steilacoomhistorical.org.
Saturday
Bon Odori takes over Tacoma Buddhist Temple
Honoring ancestors with music and dance, the Tacoma Bon Odori festival will be from 5-9 p.m. Saturday to the Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 S. Fawcett Ave. It will be an outdoor festival with Japanese food, traditional dance, Taiko drumming, candlelight and a memorial service. For more information, go to tacomabt.org
Saturday
Torchlight parade kicks off Seafair weekend
The annual Seafair Torchlight Parade will start at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Seattle. It will have bands, drill teams and other entertainment. This year’s grand marshals are actors Billy Burke, a Bellingham native; and James Wolk. The Torchlight Fanfest will take place at Seattle Center before the parade. For more information, go to seafair.com/p/schedule/299
Friday (July 28) — Sunday
Scottish culture the highlight at games and clan gathering
Scottish culture will be on display at this year’s Pacific Northwest Scottish Highland Games and Clan Gathering, starting Friday (July 28) and continuing through Sunday at the Ecnumclaw Expo Center, 45224 284th Ave., SE, Enumclaw. There will be the North American Scottish Athletics Championship, a drum corp competition, individual piping and drumming contests, dancing and more. Friday’s events, from 6:30-11 p.m., will feature pub piping, pipe band performances and more; admission is free. Saturday’s hours will be 8 a.m.-8 p.m., there will be a service at 9 a.m. Sunday. Admission for Saturday and Sunday is $9-$22. Go to sshga.org for more information.
Comments